Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu gets a huge breakthrough as he meets a blast from the past

Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Friday September 30) reveal that Stu gets a huge breakthrough as he meets a blast from his past.

The week begins with Speed Daal on its knees because of Stu’s history.

With Stu’s murder conviction revealed to the residents of Weatherfield, Speed Daal has taken an enormous hit due to its association with him.

However, a breakthrough in the case gives Stu hope.

All this and more, in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Yasmeen agrees to stand by Stu (Credit: ITV)

Dee Dee takes on Stu’s case

In scenes from tonight’s episode, Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Dee Dee agrees to take on Stu’s case.

She points out a number of gaps in the police enquiry and suggests that they speak to Bridget about her mother’s statement.

Later, Alya questions Bridget about the night of the murder.

A flustered Bridget backs up her mother’s story and threatens to call the police on Alya.

But what is Bridget hiding?

Does she know more than she is letting on?

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee finds an address for the officer originally in charge of Stu’s case – a man named Lennox.

Can a beleaguered Stu clear his name? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu hunts Lennox down

Stu takes the paper from Dee Dee and swiftly disappears.

Later, he hammers on the door of Lennox’s address.

Will he find the answers he is looking for?

Does he risk further jeopardizing the case?

Can Stu clear his name?

Dev has a heart-to-heart with Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dev pours out his heart to Bernie

Elsewhere in Weatherfield, Dev apologizes to Bernie for overreacting to the broken trophy.

As they sit down to talk, Dev pours his heart out.

He tells Bernie that he blames himself for not protecting Aadi better.

Bernie reassures him that nobody could wish for a better father.

Dev is touched by her kindness.

Can troubled Dev reconnect with his son?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!