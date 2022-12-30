Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen finally caught out after Teddy’s accident?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday December 30, 2022), Stephen relies on Teddy to keep his secret safe.

As Teddy lies unconscious in the road, Stephen hopes that things will go his way.

Will Stephen finally be caught out after Teddy’s accident in Coronation Street spoilers?

Will Stephen’s secret come out? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen finally caught out?

Last night (Thursday December 29, 2022), Jenny told Stephen that Teddy had found some new information out about Leo’s disappearance.

Outside The Rovers, Stephen spoke to Teddy.

Teddy told him that his mate tracked the message sent from Leo.

It was sent from Weatherfield, not Canada.

Stephen then tried to stop Teddy from telling Jenny.

This caused Teddy to suspect that Stephen knew something about Leo going missing.

As Teddy backed away to go and tell Jenny his discovery, he got ran over.

Tonight, as Teddy lies unconscious in the road, Jenny rushes over to help him.

But, will Teddy wake up and tell her the truth?

Will Stephen finally be caught out?

Todd has suspicions (Credit: ITV)

Todd has suspicions over Laurence

Last night, Laurence revealed that it was the anniversary of his wife, Lindsey’s, death.

When Sean asked how she died, Laurence simply replied, “suddenly.”

The couple then went over to Preston’s Petals to buy some flowers in Lindsey’s memory.

However, tonight, Todd does some research into Lindsey’s death and starts coming up with a theory of how she died.

Is Todd right with his theory?

Billy wants to speak to Summer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer speaks to Billy

Summer has just moved in with Mike and Esther.

Billy has been worried sick, wondering where Summer is.

Last night, he turned up at Mike and Esther’s house.

Now, Summer has to speak to Billy.

But, will Billy support her decision to become Mike and Esther’s surrogate?

Roy has some contemplating to do (Credit: ITV)

Nina tries to persuade Roy to use a smartphone

Roy has just given Nick his new smartphone that Nina got him for Christmas.

He’s been reluctant to use the new phone, sticking to his old, traditional ways.

Tonight, Nina tries to persuade Roy to use a smartphone and embrace the new technology.

It would make his life easier.

Will Roy be persuaded?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!