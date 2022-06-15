Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shock cheating scandal revealed?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, June 15 2022) reveal Cathy accepts Brian proposal, but will he find out about her cheating?

Meanwhile Leanne tries her best to help Toyah, who is still at the police station, and Abi gets news about Alfie.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Cathy says yes to Brian (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Cathy accepts Brian’s proposal

Earlier this week, Brian proposed to Cathy, however it wasn’t the romantic proposal she hoped for.

Cathy went to the pub where she met cocktail maker Jim Fizz. The two began to flirt and they ended up sharing a kiss.

They were caught by Evelyn, who stopped Brian from walking in on them.

Tonight Evelyn goes to see Cathy and advises her to come clean to Brian about her doubts.

However Cathy doesn’t listen to her and instead tells Brian she would like to marry him, laving Brian thrilled.

Will she come clean about her kiss with Jim Fizz?

Leanne tries to find out more about Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne fights for Toyah

Leanne calls in at the police station, desperate for news on Toyah.

She’s determined to stand by her sister no matter what.

Toyah makes it clear she didn’t intend to kill Imran or herself and wouldn’t lie to that effect.

Abi tells Kevin she’s had news (Credit: ITV)

Abi gets news about Alfie

Elsewhere Abi learns she now needs to reapply for custody of Alfie and the hearing will be taking place tomorrow..

Later Abi has a call with the social worker and has some news for Kevin.

Abi tells Kevin that the best she can hope for is custody of Alfie, but it would be under the supervision of a foster carer.

Audrey comes home looking for wine but Shona has bad news (Credit: ITV)

Gail tries to stop Audrey drinking

At Gail’s, Audrey scours the cupboards for wine.

However Shona breaks the news that Gail has hidden the alcohol.

Fiz is not happy (Credit: ITV)

Fiz puts her foot down

When Phill reveals his mother Mimi can come to the wedding after all and wants to be involved in preparations, Fiz puts her foot down and tells him she can attend.

However she won’t allow her to have any say in the preparations.

What will Mimi say?

