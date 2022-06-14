Cathy Brian Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Cathy’s shocking exit storyline finally revealed?

Is this the end for Cathy and Brian?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street character Cathy cheated on her boyfriend Brian shortly after he proposed to her.

With actress Melanie Hill set to leave the show, could this be the start of her exit storyline?

Coronation Street Cathy doesn't seem pleased with Brian's proposal
Cathy wasn’t impressed with Brian’s proposal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cathy cheats on Brian

Over the last few weeks, Brian has been trying to convince Cathy that they should move to Cornwall, however she’s clearly not sold on the idea.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, June 13) Evelyn suggested to Brian that he be more romantic towards Cathy.

This led to Brian proposing to his girlfriend, but it wasn’t quite the proposal she hoped for.

Coronation Street Brian looks surprised as he proposes
Brian doesn’t know Cathy cheated (Credit: ITV)

After storming out of the The Kabin, Cathy went to the Rovers and told Jenny, Daisy and Evelyn about Brian’s proposal.

Soon Jim Fizz, who was taking the cocktail class at the Rovers, arrived and quickly began flirting with Cathy.

Later Evelyn was shocked when she went into the pub’s garden and found a drunk Cathy and Jim sharing a kiss.

Brian came into the garden looking for Cathy, however Evelyn stopped him just before he found Cathy and Jim together.

Cathy felt terrible for cheating, but will she tell Brian the truth?

Coronation Street worried Kathy talk to Evelyn
Evelyn encourages Cathy to tell Brian about her doubts (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Cathy tells Brian the truth?

This week Evelyn advises a hungover Cathy to come clean about her misgivings.

But instead Cathy tells Brian that she would like to marry him, leaving him thrilled.

Will she tell him the truth about her cheating?

Later Brian says to Cathy that despite everything, he doesn’t want to lose her.

He reveals he put an offer on a house in Cornwall in the hope she’ll come with him.

Trying to hide her doubt, will Cathy agree?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

