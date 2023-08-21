Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan accepts a dodgy request after Peter puts pressure on him

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, August 21), Ryan accepts a dodgy request after Peter puts pressure on him to pay him the rent.

As Ryan thinks of ways to earn some extra cash, he soon accepts a dodgy request from an online follower.

But, will this request put Ryan in huge danger in Coronation Street spoilers?

A follower makes a request Ryan is unable to refuse (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan accepts a dodgy request

Tonight, Peter explains to Ryan that he owes Rufus’ wife £15k and needs rent from him so that it can contribute towards paying her.

Promising to help Peter out, Ryan heads to the Bistro to ask for some extra shifts so that he can earn some more cash.

Carla’s furious when she finds out that Peter’s been putting pressure on him to pay his way. Later on, Ryan receives a message from one of his followers – Liv. He soon engages in some humorous conversation.

However, Ryan soon accepts a dodgy request as Liv asks him to send a nude photo to her. But, will this put Ryan in danger?

Michael defends Cassie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Michael comes to Cassie’s aid

Cassie tells Tyrone that she’s off to look for somewhere to stay with the help of Citizens Advice but really she’s off to meet her drug dealer, Dean.

As Dean demands money from Cassie, Michael spots her fall to the floor in obvious pain and offers to take her to A&E. At the hospital, Dean soon turns up and starts rowing with Michael. Ronnie spot the altercation and rushes over.

Soon enough, Dean punches Michael as Ronnie suggests that they call the police on him. Cassie asks them not to call the police as Michael reveals that Aggie often has to deal with situations like this at work.

Ronnie soon uses this information to his advantage and tries to convince Ed to take him up on his deal so that Aggie can retire. But, will Ed accept his deal?

Todd contemplates taking the job (Credit: ITV)

Todd realises George’s deceit

Todd is stunned to find out that George has thrown a business card from Rest Easy in the bin.

Realising that Troy from Rest Easy wanted to talk to him about a potential job offer, Todd speaks to Glenda.

Glenda encourages Todd to ask for a pay rise. However, when George doesn’t give him what he wants, Todd calls up Troy instead.

Troy offers Todd a job at Rest Easy with a £30k salary, prompting Todd to consider taking him up on the offer. But, will he decide to take a job with the rival business?

Paul doesn’t like Billy’s suggestion (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy upsets Paul

Billy notices that Paul is struggling with his right leg despite him trying to cover it up.

Later on, Billy gives Paul a walking aid but he has difficulty using it. Instead, Billy suggests that Paul could use a wheelchair.

Paul’s opposed to the idea, upset by Billy’s suggestion. But, will he accept that Billy’s only trying to support him?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!