Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Billy devastated by Paul’s death request

Our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Billy is to be left devastated as Paul comes to a shocking decision about his MND future. But what has Paul decided?

Elsewhere, Aadi is caught in a compromising situation as his affair with the boss’s daughter continues. Will they be exposed?

Meanwhile, Elaine gets an offer from Gerry following her split from Stephen. Is she ready to move on?

And George has some good news for Todd, while Adam confides in Sarah.

Shelly gives Paul an idea (Credit: ITV)

Paul has bombshell news for Billy

While waiting for his appointment at the MND clinic, Paul finds himself sitting next to Shelly from the support group. When Shelly urges Paul to take control of his MND journey, he is left impressed by her positive attitude

She tells him that if there’s something he’s always dreamt of doing, then he should do it now. But how will Paul take this advice?

Paul has some shocking news in store for Billy (Credit: ITV)

Later, Paul tells Billy that Shelly has helped him to see things more clearly. He goes on to say that he has something important to ask.

As Billy excitedly tells Summer he’s expecting Paul to propose, Paul steels himself to deliver the real news.

He prepares to tell Billy that, when the time comes, he’d like him to help him end his life. But how will Billy react?

Amy walks in on Aadi and Courtney in the thick of it (Credit: ITV)

Aadi mixes business with pleasure

Aadi arrives for work, hoping to show Darren some figures he’s been working on. He’s left disappointed when Darren reveals that his job for the day is to look after Courtney.

Aadi squirms as Courtney tells him that she’d like to have sex with him again after lunch. Later, Amy lets herself into No.7 to pick up some paperwork for Dev.

She’s shocked to find Aadi and Courtney together. How will Amy react?

Will Amy spill the beans? (Credit: ITV)

Elaine struggles to move on

Following Elaine’s break-up from Stephen, Gerry makes his move. He asks Elaine out for a drink.

Elaine is flattered, but tells him that it’s too soon to date again. Will she re-think?

George is delighted for Todd’s progress (Credit: ITV)

Good news for Todd

When George tells Todd that competitors RestEasy have stolen another client, Todd decides that it’s time they modernise their business.

Later, George is delighted when Todd discovers that he’s been nominated for Young Funeral Director of the Year.

Will Todd’s success be good for the business? (Credit: ITV)

Adam confides in Sarah

Adam admits to Sarah that he recently suffered another panic attack. Can he get his feelings under control?

