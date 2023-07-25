Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan makes huge confession to Peter after lashing out at Carla

Our Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that troubled Ryan Connor is set to confess to Peter Barlow about his new side-hustle. This comes as his social media venture as a fitness influencer begins to take off.

Ryan was left scarred after being attacked by Daisy’s stalker, Justin. He was grievously injured when Justin threw a glass of acid at Daisy – taking the brunt of the attack himself.

Ryan was left scarred by Justin’s acid attack earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Now covered in scars all over his neck and face, Ryan has only just begun to recover his confidence through fitness. However, the soap revealed last week that Ryan has been taking steroids to improve his body image.

But how will Peter react when Ryan tells him what he has been up to? Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

A technical mishap leaves Ryan’s shirtless pic floating around in the cloud (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s techno-blunder leaves Ryan fuming

As the week begins, Ryan visits the Rovers to apologise to Daisy for how he’s been with her recently. After making up, they join Jenny, Carla and Maria, who are raising a toast to Johnny.

Carla takes some selfies on Ryan’s phone and uploads them. Unfortunately, she accidentally includes a picture of Ryan’s naked torso, which was already on his phone. Ryan is furious at Carla’s blunder.

But what will he do next?

Ryan has been attempting to improve his confidence through fitness… and steroids (Credit: ITV)

Ryan tells Peter about his fitness hobby

Later, Ryan shows Peter his new social media account. He explains that he posts pictures of his buff new gym body without revealing his face.

He goes on to tell Peter that his pictures have received hundreds of likes already. But will Ryan’s new venture backfire? And will Peter learn Ryan’s steroids secret?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!