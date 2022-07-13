Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Phill’s attempts to win Fiz back again go disastrously wrong

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, July 13 2022) reveal Phill‘s attempts to win Fiz back go very wrong.

Meanwhile Maria fears she’s being followed after finding a tracking device in her bag and the Platt family have a huge falling out.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Phill is determined to get Fiz back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill’s romantic gesture goes horribly wrong

Phill seeks Tyrone’s advice about how to make sure Fiz knows exactly how he feels about her.

But Fiz gets a shock when Phill turns up outside Underworld with a boombox blaring.

He begins holding up cards containing the words of Fiz’s favourite love songs, but to the amusement of the factory employees, he gets the cards muddled up.

Maria fears someone is following her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria makes a terrifying discovery

Sensing Maria is nervous about going to lunch meeting on her own, Kelly offers to go with her.

At the lunch Maria is shaken when a man called Jimmy approaches her and warns her to keep her nose out of matters she doesn’t understand.

But things go from bad to worse when a creepy guy comes up to her and tells her how much he enjoyed her online video.

Later she walks down the street and gets a notification on her phone saying that she’s being tracked.

When Gary calls his wife, a petrified Maria tells him that she thinks she’s being followed.

Maria is terrified and looks through her bag for the tracking device.

When she hears footsteps behind her she grabs a can of hairspray and turns around.

Later Maria finds the tracking device in her bag and destroys it.

Maria and Gary report the tracking device incident to the police.

But later Maria draws the blinds before dinner, convinced someone might be watching them.

Audrey is furious with her family (Credit: ITV)

The Platt family fall apart

In the Bistro Gail hosts a family lunch to welcome Stephen home. But it soon turns into chaos when David and Sarah start an argument over Audrey’s money.

Disgusted at their behaviour Audrey walks out and Stephen is embarrassed.

Worried about Audrey’s state of mind, Sarah tells David they need to make things right.

Tim is in a good mood (Credit: ITV)

Tim is feeling positive

Sally suggests to Tim that he listens to Sting’s interview about tantric sex as it could be the key to a successful love life.

Tim prepares a romantic meal for Sally and tells her he’s feeling more positive and reckons it won’t be long before things are back to normal in the bedroom.

Aggie is fed up of Ed and Steve’s feud (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie has an idea

Aggie tells Ed that he’s fixing Steve’s roof for mates rates, and that’s that.

Later Ronnie shows Ed and Paul a photo of a derelict pub and suggests they buy it together, knock it down, and turn it into houses,

But will Aggie agree?

