Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

Kelly's in danger so Gary acts

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kelly is in serious trouble.

It’s Gary to the rescue, but will his dark side come out again? And what will Kelly say about it?

Meanwhile on the ITV soap, Audrey‘s not happy with her family, again.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kelly goes missing

Coronation Street Aadi talks to Gary in the shop

Kelly hasn’t been home all night and Gary is worried.

He really panics when Aadi tell him she went to see one of her dad’s old clients.

Corrie Kieron gives Kelly her phone to text Gary

Meanwhile, where she’s being held, Kieron gives Kelly her phone and tells her to text Gary.

Kelly texts him asking him to let her mum know she’s okay and Gary instantly realises she’s in trouble.

2. Gary to the rescue

Corrie Gary finds Kelly tied up and frees her

After receiving a demand for £50k for Kelly’s life, Gary manages to track her.

He scrambles to untie her before Kieron returns.

Coronation Street Gary is surprised by Kieron wielding a weapon as he tries to untie Kelly

But he’s not quick enough and Kieron comes in with a crowbar.

A fight breaks out.

Kelly is soon left shocked by just how far Gary is willing to go…

3. Tyrone and Fiz in therapy

Coronation Street Tyrone and Fiz go to couples' therapy

Tyrone returns from his trip with Phill and tells Fiz things aren’t looking good for her annulment.

Ty then attends couples’ therapy with Fiz and hears some home truths.

More Coronation Street spoilers

4. Wendy reunites with Ken

Coronation Street Wendy looks stony faced as she talks to Abi

Wendy fills Abi in on her history with Ken.

Abi encourages her to face him and promises she will deal with Tracy.

Coronation Street Wendy and Ken are resolute as they talk to Tracy

Wendy calls at No.1 to see Ken, but will he welcome her?

Meanwhile, when Tracy spots them together she storms over and is ready for a row.

5. Audrey spurns her birthday treat

Coronation Street David and Audrey talk in Roy's Rolls

Both David and Gail have surprises planned for Audrey’s birthday, but she insists she doesn’t want to attend another family meal.

David strives to change her mind.

Corrie Audrey is underwhelmed by her birthday meal

Audrey is underwhelmed by her birthday party.

But will things get better when the family reveal her next surprise?

David takes a blindfold off Audrey in the salon on Coronation Street

They take her for her second birthday surprise at her old salon.

They have rented it off Debbie for her, but will Audrey be impressed?

6. Debbie in trouble

Corrie Debbie looks worried as she talks to Ronnie

Debbie tells Ronnie Ray cancelled the professional indemnity insurance.

She is stressed and tries to buy Aggie and Ed off, but they tell her it’s not enough.

Coronation Street Debbie is business like when she offers Ed and Aggie £30k compensation

She later goes to see them and offers £30k compensation.

Aggie demands the money immediately.

7. Frank meets Dylan in Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street Frank meets Dylan

Frank finally meets Dylan, but it’s soon awkward as it’s clear they have nothing in common.

Todd clocks it, but will he say anything?

Corrie Sean smiles as he talks to Frank and Dylan

Sean persuades Frank to go with him to watch Dylan play football, but it’s clear Frank’s not keen.

Will this end in tears?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

