Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kelly is in serious trouble.

It’s Gary to the rescue, but will his dark side come out again? And what will Kelly say about it?

Meanwhile on the ITV soap, Audrey‘s not happy with her family, again.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kelly goes missing

Kelly hasn’t been home all night and Gary is worried.

He really panics when Aadi tell him she went to see one of her dad’s old clients.

Meanwhile, where she’s being held, Kieron gives Kelly her phone and tells her to text Gary.

Kelly texts him asking him to let her mum know she’s okay and Gary instantly realises she’s in trouble.

2. Gary to the rescue

After receiving a demand for £50k for Kelly’s life, Gary manages to track her.

He scrambles to untie her before Kieron returns.

But he’s not quick enough and Kieron comes in with a crowbar.

A fight breaks out.

Kelly is soon left shocked by just how far Gary is willing to go…

3. Tyrone and Fiz in therapy

Tyrone returns from his trip with Phill and tells Fiz things aren’t looking good for her annulment.

Ty then attends couples’ therapy with Fiz and hears some home truths.

More Coronation Street spoilers

4. Wendy reunites with Ken

Wendy fills Abi in on her history with Ken.

Abi encourages her to face him and promises she will deal with Tracy.

Wendy calls at No.1 to see Ken, but will he welcome her?

Meanwhile, when Tracy spots them together she storms over and is ready for a row.

5. Audrey spurns her birthday treat

Both David and Gail have surprises planned for Audrey’s birthday, but she insists she doesn’t want to attend another family meal.

David strives to change her mind.

Audrey is underwhelmed by her birthday party.

But will things get better when the family reveal her next surprise?

They take her for her second birthday surprise at her old salon.

They have rented it off Debbie for her, but will Audrey be impressed?

6. Debbie in trouble

Debbie tells Ronnie Ray cancelled the professional indemnity insurance.

She is stressed and tries to buy Aggie and Ed off, but they tell her it’s not enough.

She later goes to see them and offers £30k compensation.

Aggie demands the money immediately.

7. Frank meets Dylan in Coronation Street spoilers

Frank finally meets Dylan, but it’s soon awkward as it’s clear they have nothing in common.

Todd clocks it, but will he say anything?

Sean persuades Frank to go with him to watch Dylan play football, but it’s clear Frank’s not keen.

Will this end in tears?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

