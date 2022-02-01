Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Max to die after he breaks into Daniel’s flat?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Max falls down Daniel’s stairs after breaking into his flat.

Meanwhile Beth wants to know why Craig quit the police force and Liam and Kelly accidentally ruin Maria’s portfolio.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Max dies after breaking into Daniel’s flat?

Max falls down Daniel’s stairs (Credit: ITV)

David apologises to Max. In the shop, Dev places the key to Daniel’s flat on the counter and while he’s distracted, Max takes the key to Daniel’s flat.

Max lets himself into Daniel’s flat and sets about smashing the place up.

He accidentally breaks a clay imprint of Sinead’s, Daniel’s and Bertie’s hands.

Daniel returns home to find his flat trashed with Max emerging from the bedroom.

When Daniel discovers the broken clay imprint, he shoves Max out of the door.

Max soon trips and falls down the stairs. Daniel stares at Max’s seemingly lifeless body and calls an ambulance.

David hurries over. The police question Daniel about Max’s fall. Daniel lies, making out Max fell.

As Daniel comes out of the flat, an officer explains that he’s investigating what happened with Max.

Coronation Street spoilers: Beth wants answers

Beth wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Beth overhears Faye enquiring about a job at the factory for Craig.

She’s shocked to learn that he’s resigned from the police force and later confronts Craig, demanding to know why he’s quitting.

Craig assures Faye that leaving the police force was his decision and he’ll speak to Sarah about a job in packing tomorrow.

Nina struggles with her anxiety

Nina worries about Asha (Credit: ITV)

As Dev sets off for Daniel’s flat to take a look at the leaky sink, he hands Asha a guide book for Glasgow.

Having spotted the prospectus in Asha’s bag, Nina puts on a brave face and encourages her to enjoy her day out in Glasgow.

Having ascertained that there are floods expected in Glasgow, a panicky Nina shares her fears about Asha’s train journey to Roy.

Kelly and Liam make a mistake

Kelly finds Liam struggling with his French homework and offers to help (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Kelly finds Liam struggling with his French homework. Picking up Liam’s football, she teaches him to count in French, however they accidentally knock over a bottle of water. soaking Maria’s portfolio.

Maria returns home to find her portfolio ruined.

Liam confesses to his mum that he’s to blame for ruining her work.

Audrey is offended

Audrey is offended by Sarah’s comment (Credit: ITV)

As Audrey heads home from the shops after buying Sam’s new school books, Shona comments on the clanking bottles coming from her shopping bag.

Gail arrives home to find Audrey with a glass of wine and when Sarah suggests she’s been drinking all evening, Audrey takes offence.

Dev apologises

Dev apologises but will Bernie forgive him? (Credit: ITV)

Dev presents Bernie with chocolates and flowers and apologises for failing to believe her side of the story.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

