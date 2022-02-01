Coronation Street first look Adam Tracy Sarah week 6 comp
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 7-11

Adam's stalker nightmare continues

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Adam and Sarah are living in fear as his stalker ups their game.

But who is behind the torment?

Meanwhile, Amy’s boyfriend is exposed and Laura returns with shocking news.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Coronation Street cast for 2022 – meet them all here!

1. Adam’s stalker turns serious

Coronation Street Mon 7 Feb Adam’s car windscreen has been smashed.

After his car windscreen is smashed, Adam vows to put a stop to Jeremy Bremner’s intimidation campaign.

But Jeremy denies being behind it all, so who is it?

Coronation Street Feb 7 Adam and Imran are shocked to learn their office is being searched for a firearm following a tip-off.

Things take a dramatic turn when armed police burst into Adam’s office.

Holding Adam and Imran at gunpoint they reveal they’ve been tipped off there’s a firearm on the premises.

Coronation Street Wed 9 Feb Adam’s baffled when Sarah thanks him for the flowers

Meanwhile, Sarah is thrilled when she gets flowers and thanks Adam for the gesture.

But Adam’s baffled as he knows nothing about them.

Coronation Street Wed 9 Feb Adam’s baffled when Sarah thanks him for the flowers

Adam reveals they’re not from him.

They check the card and find it reads: “Next bouquet will be for your funeral.”

Coronation Street Wed 9 Feb Adam’s baffled when Sarah thanks him for the flowers

Sarah is terrified and Adam finally agrees to call the police.

Will they catch whoever’s behind this?

2. Laura returns with a bombshell

Coronation Street Feb 7 Laura turns up Speed Daal and announces to Kelly, Gary and Maria she's dying

Kelly’s having a meal with Gary and Maria, pleased her life is finally going well.

But things take a turn when Laura arrives and announces she’s dying.

Is she telling the truth?

3. Kelly back on drugs?

Coronation Street Feb 11 Gary returns home to find Kelly packing her things.

Kelly fakes illness to get out of going to school.

After finding out she was also out late, Gary accuses her of scoring drugs again.

Coronation Street Feb 11 Gary returns home to find Kelly packing her things.

Kelly denies is and packs her things to leave.

But will she  go? And where was she really?

4. Amy’s boyfriend revealed

Coronation Street Mon 7 Feb Tracy looks concerned over Amy's new boyfriend

Tracy is concerned Amy’s new boyfriend is much older and asks Emma to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Tracy and Steve plan a surprise 18th party for Amy, but when they nip home to get a candle for the cake, they find an intruder in the house.

Coronation Street Wed 9 Feb Steve tackles Jacob to the ground

Steve pins the intruder to the ground and is shocked to see it’s Jacob.

Tracy calls the police, but Jacob insists he didn’t steal anything.

When Amy finds out what’s happened, she secretly calls the station to clear Jacob’s name.

As Amy and Jacob share a kiss, it’s revealed he’s her new man!

5. Nina gets help

Coronation Street Feb 9 Nina must manage her anxiety while on the waiting list for help

Nina has a doctor’s appointment to discuss her anxiety.

She’s pleased and grateful when Roy offers to go with her.

Coronation Street Feb 9 Roy is concerned about Nina

Nina comes back and says she’s on the waiting list for counselling.

However, Roy’s concerned she must tackle her anxiety herself in the meantime.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street this year?

6. Sally stitches up Elaine

Coronation Street 11 Feb Elaine turns on the film

Elaine suggests a movie night and Sally cheekily tells her Terms of Endearment is Tim’s favourite film.

Tim and Steve are horrified when she reveals what film they are going to watch.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Breaking dad star Bradley Walsh and his wife
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career
The Teacher episode one review
The Teacher on C5: 9 burning questions after Sheridan Smith drama’s first episode
Call the Midwife star Helen George hits back at 'ridiculous' comments about her pregnancy
Call the Midwife: Helen George hits back at pregnancy comments
Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford reveals she was forced to ‘cut up’ cards after debt struggles
Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole
Dancing On Ice fans fume over Torvill and Dean’s ‘ridiculous’ scoring of Brendan Cole
holly willoughby and rochelle humes on this morning
This Morning: Holly Willoughby replaced by Rochelle Humes again today