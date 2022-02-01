Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 7-11

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Adam and Sarah are living in fear as his stalker ups their game.

But who is behind the torment?

Meanwhile, Amy’s boyfriend is exposed and Laura returns with shocking news.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Adam’s stalker turns serious

After his car windscreen is smashed, Adam vows to put a stop to Jeremy Bremner’s intimidation campaign.

But Jeremy denies being behind it all, so who is it?

Things take a dramatic turn when armed police burst into Adam’s office.

Holding Adam and Imran at gunpoint they reveal they’ve been tipped off there’s a firearm on the premises.

Meanwhile, Sarah is thrilled when she gets flowers and thanks Adam for the gesture.

But Adam’s baffled as he knows nothing about them.

Adam reveals they’re not from him.

They check the card and find it reads: “Next bouquet will be for your funeral.”

Sarah is terrified and Adam finally agrees to call the police.

Will they catch whoever’s behind this?

2. Laura returns with a bombshell

Kelly’s having a meal with Gary and Maria, pleased her life is finally going well.

But things take a turn when Laura arrives and announces she’s dying.

Is she telling the truth?

3. Kelly back on drugs?

Kelly fakes illness to get out of going to school.

After finding out she was also out late, Gary accuses her of scoring drugs again.

Kelly denies is and packs her things to leave.

But will she go? And where was she really?

4. Amy’s boyfriend revealed

Tracy is concerned Amy’s new boyfriend is much older and asks Emma to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Tracy and Steve plan a surprise 18th party for Amy, but when they nip home to get a candle for the cake, they find an intruder in the house.

Steve pins the intruder to the ground and is shocked to see it’s Jacob.

Tracy calls the police, but Jacob insists he didn’t steal anything.

When Amy finds out what’s happened, she secretly calls the station to clear Jacob’s name.

As Amy and Jacob share a kiss, it’s revealed he’s her new man!

5. Nina gets help

Nina has a doctor’s appointment to discuss her anxiety.

She’s pleased and grateful when Roy offers to go with her.

Nina comes back and says she’s on the waiting list for counselling.

However, Roy’s concerned she must tackle her anxiety herself in the meantime.

6. Sally stitches up Elaine

Elaine suggests a movie night and Sally cheekily tells her Terms of Endearment is Tim’s favourite film.

Tim and Steve are horrified when she reveals what film they are going to watch.

