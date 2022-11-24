Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope attacks her classmates with a hammer?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight there’s more upset in store as Hope’s bad behaviour escalates.

First selling copies of the book about her birth father, John Stape, to classmates, Hope then starts giving readings to the Year 11 students.

And, in scenes airing tonight, Hope then brandishes a hammer after hearing her schoolmates badmouthing her.

Will Hope go through with the attack?

Meanwhile Ken is confronted by a face from the past when an old flame turns up at the community centre.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Hope brandishes a hammer – but how far will she go? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope attacks her classmates?

At home, Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone’s tool box and hides a stash of cash in a cupboard.

Meanwhile, at the factory, Beth shows Sally the chapter in the John Stape book about Rosie.

At school, Hope tells a group of Year 11 girls that she’ll be giving a reading from the book today.

Fiz is furious to find Sally reading the John Stape book, and the pair quickly break into an argument.

Later, at No.9, she and Tyrone are shocked and concerned when they find the hammer missing and Hope’s money stash.

Back at school, when Hope overhears two Year 11 girls call her a ‘nutjob,’ she is incensed.

Pulling the hammer from her bag, she walks over to the girls.

What will Hope do next?

Ken is stunned to come face-to-face with ex Martha again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ken faces a blast from the past

At the community centre, Nigel introduces his actress friend to Ken, Brian and Mary.

Ken is shocked when he realises that he already knows Nigel’s actress pal.

It’s his ex – Martha.

How will Ken and Martha react at meeting again?

Leanne has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Leanne tries to sabotage the bistro sale

At the bistro, Debbie shows a prospective buyer around.

Desperate to keep it for herself and Nick, Leanne does her best to sabotage the sale.

Wise to Leanne’s plot, Debbie tells Nick and Leanne that she’ll force the sale of the whole bistro.

Later, Nick takes a call from the prison facilitator, saying that Harvey wants Sam to visit again tomorrow.

How will the family cope with the pressure of the bistro sale and Sam’s prison visits?

Summer and Jacob are given a warning (Credit: ITV)

Jacob comes clean

At the factory, Jacob admits to Carla that he’s been covering for Summer.

He tells her that they filed a client file in the wrong place.

Carla issues them both a warning.

Are the lies getting too much for Summer?

Griff takes action against Maria

In his flat, Griff tells Spider, David and Ollie that Maria is planning on turning the community centre into a place for refugees.

Maria is furious when she finds Griff and Spider handing out leaflets claiming that refugees will be taking over the community centre over local people.

