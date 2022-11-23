Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Harvey loses it during Sam’s prison visit

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday November 23, 2022), Sam and Nick visit Harvey in prison, making him storm off.

But, what angers Harvey?

Also, Fiz and Tyrone give Hope a talking to over the missing John Stape books.

But, will Hope tell them the truth?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Sam touches a nerve (Credit: ITV)

Harvey loses it as Sam visits him in prison

Tonight, Sam and Nick visit Harvey is prison.

Sam asks Harvey why he killed Natasha, making Harvey explain that he meant to kill Leanne.

Harvey then tells Sam that his mum died when he was 14, making Sam see this as a reason Harvey went off the rails.

He must have had a hard time losing his mum, turning to crime.

However, when Sam asks more questions about Harvey’s mum, he rushes off to his cell in rage.

In the cell, Harvey thinks about reading Sam’s questions.

But, will Sam ever get the answers he needs?

Hope lies to her parents (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz and Tyrone confront Hope

Tyrone can’t believe his eyes when he realises that the John Stape books have vanished from the outhouse.

Fiz and Ty sit Hope down and accuse her of taking the books.

Hope lies and tells them that she binned them all.

However, later on, Hope is beaming with glee as she tells Sam that she made £75 from flogging the books to her classmates.

Joining an online group chat called ‘Legacy of Evil’, Hope tells her school mates that she will be holding a special tribute to her dad.

Does Hope see a hero in John Stape?

Nigel thinks that Mary is over the top (Credit: ITV)

Nigel no longer sees a place for Mary in the play

At play rehearsal, Nigel suggests that Mary should be replaced by his acting friend.

Ken, Brian and Wendy try to save Mary’s role in the play by suggesting that she tones down her performance a bit.

Mary is left convinced that her performance is just right as it is.

Seeing how dedicated Mary is to her role, Ken pleads with Nigel to let his acting friend coach Mary rather than replace her.

But who is Nigel’s acting friend?

Will Mary get to keep her role in the play?

Stu’s desperate for Eliza to feel at home (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eliza tries to settle in

With Eliza able to live with him, Stu is desperate for Eliza to get to school on time.

He’s grateful when he sees that Yasmeen has made Eliza her breakfast.

Alya has also styled her hair.

Wanting to make Eliza stick to routine, he puts a timetable up of all of Eliza’s extra-curricular activities.

Yasmeen worries that Stu’s feeling too much pressure.

But, will Eliza settle into her new life?

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.