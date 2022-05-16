Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Fiz’s dark past exposed to Phill

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 16 2022) reveal Fiz‘s past with John Stape is revealed to Phill.

Meanwhile Abi turns up to Alfie’s naming ceremony, and Tim wins a romantic night in a hotel for two, but is worried.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Fiz finds herself in an awkward situation (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz’s dark past exposed

Fiz goes out for dinner with Phill and his friends, Graham and Angela.

Graham recognises Fiz from her trial and explains that he was the solicitor for the prosecution.

Later Fiz sees Tyrone and confides in him she never told Phill about her ex-husband, John Stape, in case he ran a mile.

What will Phill think?

Abi turns up to Alfie’s naming ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Abi has a plan

As Imran, Toyah, Kelly, Nick, Leanne and Adam gather for Alfie’s naming ceremony, Abi arrives.

She grabs the opportunity to take some pictures of her son.

Later Abi secretly meets up with an old contact called Matty. She hands him some envelopes and orders him to work his magic.

What is she planning?

Sally is excited about the romantic night together (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Tim win a romantic night together

Tim buys some tickets from Debbie for the charity raffle in memory of Oliver.

Tim wins a romantic night for two at one of Debbie’s hotels.

While Sally packs for their night away together, Tim packs some erectile dysfunction tablets, ignoring the warning about heart conditions.

Max gets bad news (Credit: ITV)

David has bad news for Max

Mrs Crawshaw goes to see Daniel and tells him a permanent teaching post has come up and she wants him to apply for it.

Meanwhile David and Shona tell Max he will be attending a pupil referral unit for a year.

Later, Nicky goes to see Ken and Tracy outside of the flower shop.

She begs them to cut Daniel some slack.

Will they listen to her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

