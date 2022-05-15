Melanie Hill has quit Coronation Street after seven years playing Cathy Matthews.

The actress joined the soap in 2015 as a potential love interest for grieving widower Roy Cropper.

Melanie Hill has quit Coronation Street after seven years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Melanie Hill quits Coronation Street

But after becoming a stalwart on the street, she has decided to step away.

The star has told how her 88-year-old mum’s health has prompted her decision.

She told the Mirror: “It’s not been an easy thing to decide. My family has been important but the pandemic has made a lot of people think about the future.

“It has changed a lot of things in my head. You’ve just got to see what’s important to you.

“I absolutely love everybody but it’s made me think about my family a lot and what the priorities are in my life.”

Melanie added that she has been caring for her mum since finishing filming two weeks ago.

Melanie Hill reveals her reason for leaving

She also told the publication how she will be able to spend more time with her grandchildren in Australia.

And she hopes to work in dramas with a fixed end date, rather than the “relentless” soap schedule.

The actress also teased her exit from the soap – and revealed Cathy will not be killed off.

She has played Cathy Matthews for seven years (Credit: ITV)

She said: “I won’t say where Cathy goes but I’m a stone’s throw away from Weatherfield. My nephew Alex, played by Liam Bairstow, is there and Peter Gunn, who plays Brian Packham, so the door is open for me to come back – and that’s a great compliment.”

Melanie’s exit comes as the soap announced a host of comebacks.

Classic characters Wendy Crozier, Stephen Reid and Spider Nugent will all return to the cobbles this summer.

However, actor Charlie de Melo has quit the soap after five years playing Imran Habeeb.

