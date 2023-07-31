Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Conflict for Dev as Sunita returns from the dead

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, July 31), Sunita ‘returns’ from the dead as her spirit appears.

Bernie stuns Dev, Asha and Aadi as she sees Sunita’s spirit in a photograph.

But, how will Dev, Asha and Aadi react to this in Coronation Street spoilers?

Sunita ‘returns’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sunita ‘returns’ from the dead

Tonight, Bernie and Paul join Dev, Asha and Aadi for a memorial dinner for Sunita.

Dev then asks Asha if she got her bracelet back, with Aadi giving Asha a glance, reassuring Dev that she did.

As the family takes a photo, Asha sees a bubble of light appear over her in the picture.

Bernie then suggests that it’s Sunita’s spirit. However, Dev doesn’t believe a word of it. But, has Sunita ‘returned’ from the dead?

What will it be? (Credit: ITV)

Sarah has a gender reveal party

Tensions are high as Sarah receives more missed calls from Damon. She also worries about Adam’s suspicious behaviour.

Stephen tells her that Adam’s just planning a surprise gender reveal party.

In the Bistro, everyone gathers for the big reveal as Sarah pretends to be surprised.

Sarah soon finds herself opening up the balloon box. But, is she expecting a boy or a girl?

Ryan’s not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla upsets Ryan

Ryan turns up at the Rovers to apologise to Daisy as they join Jenny, Carla and Maria is raising a toast to Johnny.

Carla then takes some photos on Ryan’s phone and uploads them. However, he’s furious when he sees that she’s accidentally posted the photo of him topless.

Eliza’s devastated (Credit: ITV)

Eliza receives some heart-breaking news

Stu and Yasmeen tell a heart-broken Eliza that her mum has been moved to a prison in the North-East.

She’s devastated, knowing that this means that she won’t see her mum as much.

