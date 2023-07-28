Coronation Street spoilers: Dev’s disbelief as dead wife Sunita ‘returns’

Our Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that there’s a spooky scare in store for Dev Alahan as his late wife Sunita appears to return from beyond the grave. But what is the real reason for the Alahan household’s apparent paranormal activity?

Dev’s wife, Sunita, was killed in 2013 after sustaining fatal injuries during a fire. Although her injuries were indeed serious, Sunita was ultimately killed by her ex-lover, Karl Munro, who removed her breathing tube while she lay helpless in hospital.

As a series of events leave Bernie convinced that the house is haunted, Dev remains skeptical. Has Sunita really returned to see her family?

When Aadi notices his picture has moved to face his mum, Bernie senses a ghost… (Credit: ITV)

Bernie senses paranormal activity as the family remember Sunita

Bernie and Paul join the Alahans at a memorial dinner for Sunita. When Dev asks Asha if she got her missing bracelet back, Aadi stares at Asha and says that she did.

Then, when Asha spots a peculiar bubble of light hovering over her in a photo which they just took, Bernie suggests that it could be a human spirit. Dev quickly shuts down her silly superstitions.

Later, Aadi notices that the picture of him and Asha has moved. It now faces the picture of his mother, Sunita. Bernie puts it down to the presence of Sunita’s spirit in the house. However, Dev refuses to entertain the idea.

Dev is unimpressed by Bernie’s claims (Credit: ITV)

Dev confronts Bernie over her outrageous claims

Later, as Bernie tells Paul about Sunita’s restless spirit and how it caused the photo to move, Dev grows despairing. He demands that Bernie tell him what she hopes to gain from all of her supernatural nonsense.

Although Dev remains sceptical, Paul humours Bernie while she tries to create a spiritualistic environment at home.

Has Sunita returned from beyond the grave to watch over Dev and the kids?

