Coronation Street fans think they have worked out who Stephen Reid’s next victim is. The serial killer has so far killed Leo Thompkins, Leo’s dad Teddy and business associate Rufus.

He’s tried and failed to murder partner Elaine Jones and drugged Carla Connor into a stupor. And now he’s becoming increasingly desperate.

Coronation Street fans reckon Damon doesn’t have long left (Credit: ITV)

This week he let niece Sarah Platt see a little of how dangerous he is. After discovering the father of her unborn baby is actually drug dealer Damon Hay and not husband Adam Barlow, Stephen made a shock move.

He helped Sarah cover up the truth. Viewers watched as he forged a DNA results letter and handed it to Adam to open.

But now fans think it will lead to the truth emerging and take a dark turn. They reckon that if Damon returns for his baby, Stephen will do whatever it takes to hide his part in the lies.

Coronation Street: Who will Stephen Reid kill next?

And that includes murdering whoever he has to. They think Damon will soon return for his final bow on the cobbles.

One said: “Does anyone else think that Damon will be Stephen’s fourth victim? I reckon he’ll return and discover that he’s the father to Sarah’s baby but will be stopped in his tracks by Stephen before he has a chance to blow the lid on everything.”

A second said: “I wonder if Sarah discovers that Stephen has killed Damon or even directly witnesses the murder? She then confronts him about it, only for him to threaten to reveal the truth about her baby’s paternity.

Has Stephen Reid’s next victim been revealed in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

“If so, that’ll be the second murder that Sarah has been involved in covering up.”

Another said: “We can pray, I can’t stand Damon. I hate the affair storyline with Sarah. Disappointed that Sarah’s baby is his. I think Stephen might be killed by Damon as I think Stephen is going to blackmail Sarah.”

Do you think Stephen will murder Damon? Or do you think he will meet his match? But could Stephen die at Damon’s hands?

Or will Sarah end up covering for another killer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

