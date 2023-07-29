Coronation Street fans spot ‘blunder’ that could expose serial killer Stephen Reid

Coronation Street fans are sure they have spotted a blunder that will expose serial killer Stephen Reid. The Canadian businessman has inexplicably killed three people and seemingly got away with it.

But his evil manipulations have begun to spread. With Elaine Jones realising there’s something very wrong with him, she ended their relationship and kicked him out.

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid may have made a huge blunder (Credit: ITV)

No longer able to kill her for the life insurance payout, Stephen is struggling to find a way to buy Underworld. However this week his evil mind decided to reveal itself to another member of his family.

Currently sleeping on niece Sarah Platt’s sofa, Stephen was there to find her breaking down about her paternity lies to husband Adam. Viewers know she told Adam he was the father despite a DNA test revealing drug dealer Damon is the real father.

Now with Adam’s refusal to accept Sarah’s word, he contacted the clinic and asked for a replacement results letter to be sent. Sarah’s last ditch plan to intercept the letter and bin it failed so she resigned herself to the truth coming out.

However things didn’t go that way. When Adam opened the letter with her he was revealed as the father.

Time’s up for Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid?

He told her: “I’m sorry. I should’ve believed you, I did believe you. It’s just I had to be certain, and to see it in black and white by my own eyes.”

Sarah kept quiet until Adam left and then was found furiously trying to contact the clinic. Stephen casually let it slip that he was the one who faked the letter.

“Looks good, doesn’t it?” he told her. “I wasn’t sure he’d fall for it being a solicitor and all but you’re welcome.

Adam has no idea that Stephen faked the results in Coronation Street – but that could change (Credit: ITV)

“I knew you wanted that letter so when the courier handed it to me, I just improvised.” Sarah was furious at Stephen.

But he told her: “Take it from me when it comes to protecting the things that you actually give a damn about, you’ll be amazed at what you can do.”

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Dev’s disbelief as dead wife Sunita ‘returns’

However with Stephen’s actions now revealed to Sarah, it’s only a matter of time until Adam works it out. And fans reckon that the intelligent lawyer will see through Stephen and expose him.

One fan mused: “Isn’t Adam gonna notice about what you doing Stephen #Corrie” A second said: “Surely Adam the solicitor knows that’s not real #Corrie.” Another said: “Adam, for a solicitor you’re not very good at reading guilty body language #Corrie.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

