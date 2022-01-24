Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla and Jenny at war after cruel accusation?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Carla has a go at Jenny over her relationship with Leo, but what will Jenny say?

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla attacks Jenny’s new relationship

Carla reminds Jenny she promised Kate a share on Johnny’s money (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Jenny was devastated when her ex-husband Johnny died trying to save her in the Platts’ sinkhole.

Jenny soon moved on with younger man Leo and although she was worried about the age gap, the two seem to be happy together.

But tonight, Johnny’s daughter Carla voices her opinion on Jenny’s new relationship.

Carla reminds Jenny that she promised Kate a share of the money Johnny left her. She also points out that Jenny seems to have abandoned her family in favour of her toyboy.

Later Carla calls in the Rovers and thanks Jenny for sorting out Kate’s money. However she goes on to say that she thinks Jenny’s relationship with Leo is inappropriate so soon after Johnny’s death.

What will Jenny say to Carla?

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim goes under the knife

Tim goes in for his operation (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Tim is in hospital and begs Kevin to speak to Sally for him and convey how sorry he is and how much he loves her.

Will she forgive him?

As the anaesthetic takes effect, Tim hears a commotion in the hospital corridor. Sally is arrested.

Tim wakes from his operation with hazy memories of Sally’s arrest and figures it must have been a dream.

Dev and Bernie go public

Bernie and Dev go public (Credit: ITV)

Dev suggests to Bernie that he’d like to treat both their families to dinner at Speed Daal and formally announce that they’re now a couple.

A chuffed Bernie invites the family but Chesney doesn’t know how she can afford it.

When Hope’s giant stash of sweets is discovered by Fiz, Bernie has a word with Hope and warns her to stay away from Joseph and keep schtum about her deal with Clint.

Dev and Bernie host a family dinner in Speed Daal.

Taking Bernie’s hand, Dev announces that they’re officially a couple.

Bernie is still worried about her secret being revealed and stresses to Joseph that he has to keep quiet and not spend the £100 or they’ll get into trouble.

Daisy steps to Daniel’s defence

Lydia voices her concerns about Daniel to Sarah in the Rovers, but Daisy defends him (Credit: ITV)

Lydia congratulates Amy on the success of her protest. She’s intrigued when Amy mentions how both she and Daniel have overturned school suspensions lately.

Lydia quizzes Daniel and when he reveals how he was wrongly accused of an inappropriate relationship with Summer, Lydia is taken aback.

When Lydia voices her concerns about Daniel’s chequered past to Sarah.

Daisy overhears and immediately leaps to Daniel’s defence and assures her he’s a lovely guy.

