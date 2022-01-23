Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has issued a heartbreaking plea to dog owners after her own pooch fell ill.

The Jenny Connor actress’ beloved hound caught the dog bug that has been leaving pets ill up and down the country.

Determined to raise awareness, the actress recently took to social media.

Posting a picture of her Border Terrier, she wrote: “Poor Veto has been so ill for the last 10 days.

“He’s much better now but was clearly struck with this ‘mystery dog virus’.

“It causes gastrointestinal issues and with him it was painful cramps and constipation.

“We were at the vets for four consecutive days.

“On day 3 she gave him an injection to relax the stomach and colon, digestive medication (which he’s still on) and I had to feed him very little boiled rice and chicken four times a day.”

Sally Ann Matthews issues warning for dog owners

The soap star continued: “He didn’t drink for five days so I gave him cucumber and added water to the rice to make a soup.

“It’s a nasty bug which completely floored him.

“He couldn’t bear his weight on his hind legs. Two nights of sleeping on the sofa and massaging his tummy helped and he’s now on the mend.

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor in the soap (Credit: ITV)

“It’s sweeping the country so if you see any signs, get straight to the vets.”

Sally Ann’s pals and co-stars sent their best wishes to her and Veto.

Actress Sally Carman commented: “Oh Sal! Poor love, I’m very glad to hear he’s on the mend.”

Meanwhile, other fans thanked Sally for warning them about the issue.

Sally has played Jenny on and off since 1986. Her current stint began in 2015.

