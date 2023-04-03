Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Amy’s rape ordeal exposed to Weatherfield

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday April 3), Amy’s rape ordeal is exposed to the residents of Weatherfield. It comes as Tracy’s revenge on Aaron backfires, making everyone put two and two together and work out the rape victim’s identity.

As Abi realises that the person behind the flyers was Tracy, it’s not long before she realises that Amy was the girl who reported Aaron to the police for rape. Amy’s devastated as Tracy goes a step further and makes it impossible for everyone not to know her identity, protesting at the police station. But, will she help Amy get justice in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Tracy fails to protect Amy’s identity (Credit: ITV)

Amy’s rape ordeal exposed to Weatherfield

Amy panics when she finds out that Tracy has put flyers up in Weatherfield about Aaron being a rapist, but Tracy tells her that nobody will be able to trace them back to her. However, Tracy’s attempt at keeping her daughter’s identity a secret fails when Mary finds one of the flyers on the florist’s printer.

Abi is able to work out that Tracy was the person behind the flyers and soon enough she links everything back to Amy, confronting Aaron. Later, Amy’s devastated when Peter starts talking about the flyers to Steve, upset that the whole of Weatherfield now knows what happened to her.

Desperate to get her daughter’s voice heard, Tracy heads off to the police station in a bid to make them listen. She decides to glue herself to the front desk and vows to stay there until they take Amy’s rape allegation seriously.

Tracy calls Daniel, which then sparks a reporter from the Weatherfield Gazette to turn up and prepare to interview Tracy. Amy pleads with Tracy not to go through with the interview, fearing that she’s making everything worse. But will Tracy listen to her daughter’s concerns?

Craig invites Beth round to meet Miley (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Craig tries to impress

Faye has been starting to get to know her daughter Miley after Tim persuaded her to give things a go. Tonight, Faye makes another step as she decides to introduce Craig to Miley, inviting him to spend some time with her.

Craig’s thrilled by the invite but gets too carried away and invites Beth along with him to meet Miley too, without consulting with Faye first. Will Faye be okay with Craig inviting Beth along and will Miley feel comfortable getting to know so many strangers so soon?

Michael gets on the wrong side of Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Michael’s deal angers Stephen

As Elaine tells Stephen that the solicitor needs to see that they’ve got the funds before they can buy a house together, Michael tells the factory staff that they can have a bigger bonus now that he’s arranged a better deal with the Americans.

Stephen panics after Michael’s revelation and rings up Rufus, putting pressure on his to counteract the American offer. With Stephen trying to act cool in front of Michael, he’s desperate for things to go his way. However, when Rufus fails to renegotiate, how will Stephen react?

Paul feels like a charity case (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s hurt by Dee-Dee’s kind offer

Viewers will know that Dee-Dee recently gave Paul a filing job at the solicitors office after seeing that he was struggling for work due to his health issues. Paul had been struggling financially so Dee-Dee told Adam that she’d pay his wages out of her own pocket.

Tonight, Adam accidentally reveals to Paul that Dee-Dee is paying his wages with her own money, upsetting him. Paul reacts by telling Dee-Dee that he’s moving out of the flat as he wants her to find a flatmate who can pay her properly instead of having her live with a charity case. But can Dee-Dee talk him round?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!