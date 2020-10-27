Coronation Street spoilers reveal Sally and Tim decide to sell their house. Are they leaving the street for good?

In next week’s scene Abi is suspicious when Debbie makes out she’s a high-flyer and is due in town for a work meeting. But later Abi spots her heading into the Bistro.

In front of Kevin, Abi confronts Debbie about her bogus job. But soon Debbie is turning on the waterworks and reveals she’s lost everything and is living off borrowed money from a friend.

Abi confronts Debbie about her bogus job (Credit: ITV)

Kevin assures his sister that she can stay with him and Abi for as long as she likes. Abi feels bad and in a bid to make it up to Debbie, she pours her a glass of wine and talks her through all of her failed relationships.

When she mentions how nasty Ray Crosby is, Debbie is intrigued.

Later in the week Sally reveals Faye’s new boyfriend is coming over. Debbie suggests she throws a party to christen Sally’s new chimenea.

Geoff attempts to ruin their gathering (Credit: ITV)

As Sally, Tim, Faye and Debbie await the arrival of Faye’s new boyfriend, Geoff carries a boogie box into the garden at no.6 and makes an attempt to ruin their gathering.

Tim’s furious and after being egged on by Debbie, he picks up the ice bucket and drenches his dad. But soon Debbie calls at No.6 and tells Geoff that Sally has been slagging him off.

When she returns to No.4, she sees Tim and Sally are horrified – Geoff is wielding a spade.

Coronation Street: Sally decides to sell No.4

Debbie tells Sally she couldn’t live next to someone like Geoff. Meanwhile, a tearful Faye pours her heart out to Craig after being dumped by text.

Debbie tells Sally she couldn’t live next to someone like Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Soon Sally tells Tim that she’s putting the house up for sale.

Later, Sally tells Abi about her plan to move and she’s concerned. When Sally tells Debbie they’ve been offered the full asking price for No.4, she urges her former sister-in-law to take it.

