Coronation Street fans mocked the Bistro burglary scenes in last night’s episodes (Monday, October 26) as Scott failed to disguise is voice and Ray failed to recognise him.

Over the last few weeks, Scott has got close to Ray as he planned to rob him. But things didn’t quite go to plan when Craig Tinker ended up being shot.

In last night’s scenes Scott went ahead with the Bistro robbery after Johnny refused to take part.

Scott robbed the Bistro wearing a mask (Credit: ITV)

The builder went into the building wearing a clown mask and carrying a loaded gun.

As he stormed in, he pointed the gun at Faye yelling: “Everybody stay nice and calm. Get down. Now sit. Now do exactly as I say and no one has to get hurt.”

As they scenes continued, Scott demanded Ray and his friend hand over their cash. As he went to take Faye, holding her at gunpoint, Craig barged in.

Ray and Scott have had multiple conversations (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

But as the police officer made an attempt to save his best friend, Scott shot at him and fled the scene.

However, fans were left wondering why Scott didn’t bother to disguise his voice and how Ray didn’t recognise it, considering they have had frequent conversations.

you’d think scott would at least put a voice on to rob someone he chats to everyday ffs 🤣 #Corrie — magdaléne (@lener0binson) October 26, 2020

@itvcorrie how Scott didn’t even try to hide his voice when robbing the Local Bistro! 🙈 #Corrie — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) October 26, 2020

Wouldn’t Ray have recognised Scott’s voice #Corrie — KC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🙏🏻♥️ (@KBC122012) October 26, 2020

So no one recognised Scott’s voice and no police are roaming the streets despite a copper being shot ? Rolls eyes ! #corrie #johnnie #bistro — nl (@nslambert) October 26, 2020

Scott could have at least disguised his voice #Corrie — Jodi (@Jodi_Rushworth) October 26, 2020

Is this hold up a set up between Ray and Scott. I mean you could clearly recognise Scott’s voice, he made no attempt to disguise it. #Corrie — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) October 26, 2020

That scene of Scott robbing the bistro was like something from a primary school play. They will recognise his voice #Corrie — ANNA DAMADZIC (@ANNADAMADZIC) October 26, 2020

Coronation Street: What’s next for Scott?

Later this week, Johnny finds an old newspaper article about the robbery he and Scott committed over 30 years ago and heads out.

Soon an elderly woman comes to the street and asks Johnny why he was outside her house.

He asks after a man named Grant and Margaret reveals he’s her son. He survived a terrible robbery years ago but it ruined his life and he died an alcoholic.

A woman named Margaret turns up (Credit: ITV)

Johnny is devastated and decides to tell wife Jenny the truth. He reveals he was the getaway driver in a robbery years ago and Jenny is appalled.

The pub landlord tells her Scott robbed the Bistro and tried to force him to be the getaway driver but he refused.

Jenny is furious that Johnny allowed Scott to move into their home. He tells her he’s going to the police, even if it means paying for his past crime.

Johnny tells Jenny about his past (Credit: ITV)

However Scott calls in at the Rovers and tells Emma that he’s leaving for a job in Kent.

Scott points the gun at Jenny

Later, it seems Jenny is prepared to forgive her husband. But Scott soon turns up and tells her how Johnny left a security guard for dead. Jenny’s horrified but none of them notice Emma has overheard.

Scott offers the barmaid £5k for Oliver’s fund in return for her silence. Will she accept it?

Scott points the gun at Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Summer Spellman is recast as Matilda Freeman leaves role

Meanwhile Johnny opens up about his guilt . He leaves her a note saying he’s going to tell the truth to the police.

As she tries to call him, Scott grabs the phone and points he gun at Jenny. He orders Johnny to come home or he’ll shoot his wife.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.