Coronation Street schoolgirl Summer Spellman could be about to take a dark turn, new spoilers reveal.

The adopted daughter of Billy Mayhew has always been kind and sweet but viewers have watched recently as she has developed an inappropriate crush.

Summer Spellman is devastated by Daniel dating Daisy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Summer is becoming obsessed with English teacher Daniel Osbourne.

At first he was helping her with her Oxford application – but the teenager thinks there’s more to it.

Next week she will mishear a conversation between Daniel and Aadi where the teacher gushes about Daisy.

However, Summer thinks he’s talking about her – and gets her hopes up.

Actress Harriet Bibby has explained that Summer is going to fall deep for Daniel after getting the wrong end of the stick.

She said: “Summer overhears the last part of their conversation where Adam is warning Daniel that a certain relationship isn’t right.”

Coronation Street’s Summer Spellman heartbroken by Daniel Osbourne

“Daniel says he doesn’t care and Summer automatically thinks that it’s her.

“Summer gets overexcited and when she hears that, she feels that it’s not a schoolgirl crush anymore, it’s real.

“She thinks that Daniel feels something for her too. This is the moment that she gets carried away.”

Summer has a crush on teacher Daniel Osbourne (Credit: ITV)

However, later when she discovers he is with Daisy, things take a dark turn.

“She is heartbroken,” Harriet says.

“Summer had a plan in her mind of how this night was going to go.

“She spotted the Importance of Being Earnest tickets and she thought she was going to the show with him, she thought she was going to have a really nice night.

“As soon as she realises that the tickets are not for her.

“And not only are the tickets not for her, she has just seen another stunning girl going up into Daniel’s flat, she just feels in the dumps and doesn’t know what to do with herself.”

But what happens if Summer’s crush spirals out of control? Could Harriet turn vengeful?

Is Daniel in danger of losing all he has worked for – and his reputation?

