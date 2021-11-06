Corrie fans were left furious last night (November 5) about Gary Windass being turned into a hero for catching Corey Brent.

The two-time killer was celebrated for catching Seb Franklin’s murderer as he tried to flee abroad.

Gary Windass was hailed as a hero in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Killer Corey was being shipped out of the country by his dad Stefan in an attempt to avoid life imprisonment.

He had brutally kicked Seb to death in a hate filled attack.

Their plan was to be driven in the back of a van to a houseboat where they could hide for a while before using fake passports to escape abroad.

However, after Seb’s mum Abi realised what was happening, she asked Gary to use his underworld connections to help out.

And he did. He tracked down the man they were forcing to help them, and pressured him into changing his mind.

Instead of him driving Corey and Stefan to the boat, Gary took control of the van.

Corrie fans furious as killer Gary Windass hailed a hero

Viewers watched as Gary drove them straight to Weatherfield police station.

And Corey was promptly arrested, questioned and charged with Seb’s murder.

But with Gary playing a central role in saving the day for justice, fans can’t help but remember that he escaped it for the deaths he caused.

Nurse Rana Habeeb was crushed to death in the factory roof collapse on her wedding day after Gary’s meddling.

However Corey and his dad Stefan were caught by Corrie’s Gary (Credit: ITV)

And he later beat loan shark Rick Neelan to death in the woods.

Gary even used the thug’s death to take over his business – becoming a gangster in his own right.

So it didn’t sit well with fans to have him suddenly save the day.

How did Corrie fans react?

One said: “#Corrie It’s only out of guilt that Gary has done what he’s done!”

A second said: “Oh look at Gary being the hero getting Corey to the police [rolling eyes emoji] #Corrie”

However, a third demanded to know: “Where are Rana and Rick’s happy endings, Gary? #Corrie”

