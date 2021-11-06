Corrie star Maximus Evans has teased a comeback for Corey Brent after he was finally caught by police.

The killer was charged with Seb Franklin’s murder in last night’s episode (November 5).

Corey faces a long time in prison in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

But actor Maximus has teased that while Corey’s time on the cobbles is at an end – he will return.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “And just like that..he was gone.

“Thank you all for the ride, it’s been a blast. Over & out..for now.”

How did fans react to the tease?

Fans were quick to reply to his tweet.

One said: “Good luck fella. We all await your Corrie return again one day.”

Another posted: “For now hmmm…”

“You played a brilliant part I’m sure we will see you again,” said another, adding the winking emoji.

What happened in Corrie last night?

Viewers know that Corey kicked Seb to death in a brutal attack before framing Kelly Neelan for it.

She had started the assault – but it was Corey who murdered Seb.

He and his father Stefan bribed others to lie to police to get Corey off.

Corrie killer Corey Brent caught

But Corrie fans watched last night as Corey was finally caught and charged with Seb’s murder.

Corey and his dad planned to flee he country with the help of Eli’s dad, Christian.

Meanwhile Abi asked Gary to help her find Eli’s dad, Christian, knowing Christian worked for Stefan.

Gary managed to find Christian and when Christian went to pick Corey and Stefan up he told them to get in the back.

After they got in, Gary took control of the van and drove them to Weatherfield police station where Corey was arrested.

Corey Brent is going to prison for a very long time in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain told Corey that his clothing from the night of the attack had been found.

On the clothes Corey’s DNA was found as well as Seb’s blood, which was consistent with that of an assault.

They also had shoe prints and forensic evidence from Seb that proved Corey kicked him to death.

He cried as his he realised he is going to prison for a long time.

Later DS Swain told Abi, Nina, Asha and Kevin that Corey is being charged with murder.

They were all thrilled and later Nina and Abi set off a firework in Seb’s memorial garden.

