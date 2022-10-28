Coronation Street spoilers: Summer sells her baby to help Aaron

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Summer’s plan to sell her unborn baby.

She makes the decision when Aaron tells her his dad needs to go to rehab, but it will cost £10k.

Summer has an idea and she meets up with Mike and Esther at a private hospital and tells them she’ll let them adopt the baby when it’s born.

Summer has news for Aaron Coronation Street spoilers reveal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer agrees to have the baby

The couple attend a scan with her and Mike assures her they will provide her with all the financial and emotional support she needs.

Summer then announces that she needs £10k up front.

Later, she tells Aaron that she’s still pregnant and that she’s planning on handing the baby over to Mike and Esther.

She also says that they’re giving her £10k so his dad can go to rehab.

How will Aaron react?

Later in the week, Summer causes concern for Billy.

Billy thinks Summer’s eating disorder has returned (Credit: ITV)

She goes to see Dr. Gaddas for some advice over her morning sickness before returning home and throwing up in the sink.

Billy is worried about Summer

Horrified Billy think Summer’s eating disorder is back and he plots an intervention.

She comes back later to find Billy, Todd and Paul all waiting for her.

Will Summer tell them the real reason she was sick?

She surprises Billy again later when she and Aaron reveal they’re moving into the builder’s yard flat with Amy and Jacob.

How will Billy react?

Meanwhile, Corrie fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about Summer’s storyline.

Corrie fans are creeped out by Esther and her husband (Credit: ITV)

Esther and Mike, who are a couple being counselled by Billy, accosted Summer shortly after the teen’s pregnancy was revealed.

Mike told her they’ve been seeing Billy because they are unable to have children of their own.

They then offered Summer money if she gave her baby to them.

Fans were horrified at the turn of events and even confessed to feeling creeped out by Esther and Mike.

One person took to Twitter, saying: “This creepy couple wanting to ‘buy’ Summers baby us REALLY disturbing, if we’re doing down a dark rabbit hole with this storyline I’m switching off!”

Another agreed, asking: “Anyone else finding this baby buying storyline creepy?!”

And a third tweeted: “I hope Summer doesn’t give her baby away to that couple. They are so creepy.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

