In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Summer gets kidnapped by Mike after finding out a dark secret.

As Summer goes to confront Mike and Esther, Mike locks her in the nursery.

Will Summer die in Coronation Street spoilers?

Summer finds out a dark secret (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer finds out a secret

Summer heads to her appointment at the fertility clinic.

Billy tells her that he’s happy for her to be a surrogate for Mike and Esther if that’s what she wants.

However, Todd and Paul are still suspicious that everything’s not as it seems.

Paul suggests that they find the money to pay Mike and Esther off so that they’ll leave Summer alone.

Later on, Mike and Esther drop Summer back home after her blood test.

Leanne recognises Mike from the bistro and tells Billy that Mike got drunk and was flirting with her last week.

Billy feels like he needs to let Summer know.

Summer gets more bad news as Todd tells her that a woman called Ava has been in touch.

She’s a member of Mike and Esther’s old church.

Ava reveals that she had an affair with Mike.

Summer can’t believe what she’s hearing and confronts Esther.

Esther tells her that Mike did have an affair but they’ve moved on from it.

Summer thinks that there’s more to the story and decides to meet up with Ava who tells her a dark secret about the couple.

What are Mike and Esther hiding?

Ava tells Summer a dark secret (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Mike kidnaps Summer

After finding out the dark secret, Summer heads to speak to Mike and Esther.

She’s livid.

However, when Summer goes to confront the couple, Mike locks her in the nursery.

She’s left without her phone or insulin.

Will Summer be able to escape?

Will Summer survive? (Credit: ITV)

Will Summer die?

Summer is diabetic.

Mike locking her in a room without her insulin could be fatal.

With Mike proving to be violent by kidnapping Summer, could he turn physically violent on the teenager?

Will Summer die?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2023? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Summer die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.