In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Sarah fears for her baby’s life as she rushes to hospital with Adam.

As Sarah tells Adam she’s bleeding and might be losing the baby, Adam supports her.

But, will Sarah lose her baby in Coronation Street spoilers?

Adam regrets getting revenge on Damon (Credit: ITV)

Adam makes a confession to Sarah

Next week, Nick shows Adam a newspaper article in the Gazette that reveals that one of the brothers that Damon was involved with has been arrested for murder.

He’s said to have murdered a local gangster, making Adam worry that Damon might be the dead guy.

At home, Sarah returns after a great day at work securing a Nippersnapper deal. Soon after, she’s frustrated seeing Adam on her phone.

Adam panics and explains that he needs to know whether Damon’s been in contact with her as he might be in danger. He tells her about his conversation with Niall and about how he wanted Damon gone out of their lives.

Due to his actions of revenge Damon might be the dead guy from the Gazette. But, is Damon dead? Did Adam’s conversation with Niall put him in deadly danger?

Will Sarah lose the baby? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah loses the baby?

After hearing Adam’s confession, Sarah panics and tells him that she’s bleeding.

Worrying that she’s losing the baby she goes to hospital for a scan as Adam holds her hand and stays by her side. As Sarah lies in the hospital bed, she hopes that everything will be okay.

She has no time to react to Adam’s confession and she worries about her and her baby’s health.

But, will Sarah lose her baby? Or, is this a pregnancy scare?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Sarah lose her baby in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!