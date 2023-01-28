Coronation Street spoilers: Sam gets into a fight as Damon grooms him

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Damon grooms Sam and influences him getting into a fight at school.

As Sam fights a pupil called Conny the school inform Nick of Sam’s behaviour.

Nick’s worried, but is Damon a bad influence on Sam in Coronation Street spoilers?

Damon shows Sam his DJ equipment (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam gets close to Damon

Nick and Leanne plan a Boozy Night at the Bistro.

Damon arrives and suggests that he bring in a DJ kit to freshen up the vibes on the night.

Nick worries when Damon sets up the DJ kit and sees Sam take an interest.

Damon shows Sam how to work the equipment and it’s clear Nick is uneasy about them spending time together.

Will Nick urge Damon to stay away from Sam without Leanne finding out the truth behind his concerns?

Will Damon become a bad influence on Sam?

Nick is forced to tell Leanne the truth (Credit: ITV)

Sam gets into a fight after taking advice from Damon

Looking up to Damon, Sam asks him for some fighting tips.

Damon gives him some advice before telling Nick to accept a drug delivery at the restaurant.

At school, a pupil called Conny squares up to Sam but Sam fights her, shocking her.

The school ring Nick to explain the trouble that Sam’s caused.

Later on, Sam tells Nick that Damon gave him some advice on fighting.

Nick is fuming whilst Leanne doesn’t understand why he’s overreacting.

Nick then sees no other option but to confess to Leanne that Damon is Harvey’s brother.

He also informs her that Damon’s using the Bistro as a base for his drug deliveries.

How will Leanne react knowing that Nick’s kept such a big secret from her?

Will Sam find out the truth about Damon’s ties to his mum’s murderer?

Can Leanne and Sam ever get away from the clutches of Harvey?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

