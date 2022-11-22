Coronation Street star Will Mellor reveals real reason Harvey offers Nick money

In next week’s Coronation Street, Harvey offers Nick money so that he can buy Debbie out of The Bistro, after she decided to sell her share.

With Harvey giving Nick an unexpected lifeline, it’s fair to question his motive.

But, now Harvey Gaskell actor, Will Mellor, has revealed the real reason as to why Harvey offers Nick money.

Harvey offers Nick money (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey offers Nick money

Next week, Nick and Leanne struggle to raise the funds to buy Debbie’s share of The Bistro.

Facing financial issues, Debbie has decided to sell up.

However, Nick and Leanne have been desperate to own The Bistro in its entirety.

Now, they tell Debbie that they can’t afford to make a better offer than the one she refused.

However, Nick gets a helping hand when he visits Harvey in prison.

Harvey hands him a note that says he has the money he needs.

He offers to give Nick the money to buy The Bistro.

Nick tries his best to think of other options, but things become difficult when Debbie accepts their original offer but fails to tell them about dry rot.

Removing the dry rot from the restaurant will cost an extra £20,000.

Nick asks Sam if he can use his inheritance money, but Sam makes it clear that the cash is for his future university fees.

Running out of ideas, will Nick take Harvey up on his offer?

Will Nick takes Harvey’s offer? (Credit: ITV)

Why does Harvey offer to help Nick?

Will Mellor, who plays the Coronation Street criminal, has spoken to New! Magazine as to why Harvey offers money to Nick.

When asked if Harvey is capable of redemption, Will said: “I think Harvey might be lost but at the same time, it’s not over. Maybe there’s something he can do for Sam to make sure he doesn’t suffer like he did.”

“He’s in prison for the rest of his life but it’s what he does with the time he’s got left.

“But that doesn’t mean he’s not going to seize an opportunity if it comes his way because that’s how he is. So don’t expect him to suddenly become a beautiful, nice person.”

Is Harvey really trying to help Sam, or does he have an ulterior motive for offering Nick the money?

