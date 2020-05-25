Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sally is disgusted with Geoff over prostitute revelations

Coronation Street resident Sally Metcalfe will turn on Geoff Metcalfe next week when she discovers his penchant for prostitutes.

Former Lady Mayoress of Weatherfield Sally will be completely disgusted when Geoff admits to cheating on Yasmeen with a series of escorts during their brief marriage.

Coronation Street neighbour Sally knows something is wrong with Geoff (Credit: ITV)

With Yasmeen languishing in prison on an attempted murder charge, Alya and Imran are desperate to find anything that will help get her out.

And when they find evidence showing Geoff visited a hotel, Yasmeen admits he cheated on her with an escort.

Alya quickly informs Sally of what Geoff's been up to and she is sickened and questions whether she can support her evil father-in-law.

Spoiler pictures on the soap's official website reveal she will confront Geoff over the revelations.

But will she decide to help free Yasmeen?

And will it cost her her marriage to Tim?

What does Corrie boss Iain MacLeod say about Sally?

Iain has promised Sally will be one person to believe Yasmeen - and clash with Tim about it all.

"It sucks in loads of characters – Alya and Sally are very pivotal," he said.

"Sally has never been Geoff's biggest fan and she was among the first to have seen what was going on behind closed doors next door.

Sally clashes with Tim over Geoff (Credit: ITV)

"This provides huge material for her and Tim.

"Obviously Tim, in his own way, has been brainwashed and gaslighted by Geoff since birth more or less.

"He's very much Team Geoff, while Sally very quickly becomes Team Yasmeen.

"There's a lot of story in the coming weeks coming out of the tensions that creates in that relationship and the difficulties that poses for them as a married couple, with polar opposite views over what was going on next door.

"It's a really interesting and complicated story."

When will Geoff's story end?

Fans hoping for Geoff's comeuppance soon will be disappointed with Iain revealing the story will last until Christmas.

He said: "The timelines have obviously been shunted around slightly due to the lockdown, but I think it's fair to imagine that it will certainly be this year.

"What form that comeuppance takes is still in discussion. We wanted a redemptive ending ultimately for Yasmeen.

"She's in the thick of it at the moment and the toughest it's going to get for her is around now.

"The ending is towards the end of the year but the key thing is to impart the right message at the end of this story. There has been some very sobering correspondence to me, Ian Bartholomew and Shelley King [from real-life survivors].

"For the sake of all those people, we have to tell the right ending with some positivity and optimism.

"That's our thinking at the moment but it's a little way off yet."

What do you think?

