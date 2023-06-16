Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan heartbroken as he discovers the truth about Crystal

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Ryan is heartbroken as he finally discovers the truth about Crystal.

After having found out about being catfished, Ryan finds out exactly who was behind the fake messages.

But, will this ruin his friendship with Daisy for good in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ryan seeks comfort in Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan and Daisy kiss

Next week, Daniel hears from Carla that Ryan is struggling and heads over to his flat to question why he’s shutting Daisy out. They used to be good friends but now something’s clearly changed between them.

Ryan makes up an excuse and explains that he’s not been feeling great since finding out that he was being catfished.

Seeing Ryan so miserable, Daniel encourages Daisy to pop round and see Ryan.

When Daisy arrives, Ryan explains how much he’s missed her. The pair soon share a kiss just as Carla turns up. But, will she catch them at it?

Ryan threatens to tell Daniel about their kisses (Credit: ITV)

Ryan finds out the truth about Daisy

After speaking to Max, Ryan works out that it was Daisy who was catfishing him as ‘Crystal’.

He’s furious by Daisy’s betrayal and confronts her. Trying to make things up to Ryan, Daisy does a bad job at explaining herself.

She tells him that the real Crystal didn’t want to see him anymore after the attack and that she was only trying to protect his feelings.

Ordering Daisy to get out of the flat, Ryan’s livid when Daisy suggests that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Unable to process Daisy’s actions, Ryan threatens to tell Daniel about their kisses and heads outside in a rage. But, will he tell Daniel about their moments of passion together just to get revenge on Daisy? Will Ryan ever be able to forgive Daisy for catfishing him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

