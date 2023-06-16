Coronation Street's Ryan, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan heartbroken as he discovers the truth about Crystal

Ryan doesn't take the discovery well...

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Ryan is heartbroken as he finally discovers the truth about Crystal.

After having found out about being catfished, Ryan finds out exactly who was behind the fake messages.

But, will this ruin his friendship with Daisy for good in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ryan seeks comfort in Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan and Daisy kiss

Next week, Daniel hears from Carla that Ryan is struggling and heads over to his flat to question why he’s shutting Daisy out. They used to be good friends but now something’s clearly changed between them.

Ryan makes up an excuse and explains that he’s not been feeling great since finding out that he was being catfished.

Seeing Ryan so miserable, Daniel encourages Daisy to pop round and see Ryan.

When Daisy arrives, Ryan explains how much he’s missed her. The pair soon share a kiss just as Carla turns up. But, will she catch them at it?

Ryan threatens to tell Daniel about their kisses (Credit: ITV)

Ryan finds out the truth about Daisy

After speaking to Max, Ryan works out that it was Daisy who was catfishing him as ‘Crystal’.

He’s furious by Daisy’s betrayal and confronts her. Trying to make things up to Ryan, Daisy does a bad job at explaining herself.

She tells him that the real Crystal didn’t want to see him anymore after the attack and that she was only trying to protect his feelings.

Ordering Daisy to get out of the flat, Ryan’s livid when Daisy suggests that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Unable to process Daisy’s actions, Ryan threatens to tell Daniel about their kisses and heads outside in a rage. But, will he tell Daniel about their moments of passion together just to get revenge on Daisy? Will Ryan ever be able to forgive Daisy for catfishing him?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Ryan Breaks Daisy's Heart (5th June 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Ryan tell Daniel about his kisses with Daisy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Daisy Midgeley Ryan Connor

Trending Articles

Theo Burrell on Antiques Roadshow
Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell reveals she may have ‘year or two left’ after cancer diagnosis
A coffee cup and Dr Nicholas Chapman mugshot
GP found guilty of lacing woman’s coffee with his semen after she noticed ‘gloopy substance’ at bottom of cup
Grace O'Malley-Kumar smiling, Nottingham attack scene
Nottingham attack: Man charged with murder after three killed
Giovanni Pernice smiling
Giovanni Pernice announces wedding news as he gushes his heart is ‘filled with joy’
Prince Harry and King Charles
Prince Harry tipped for shock career move after £18m deal collapses: ’The royals wouldn’t like it’
Charlie Dimmock looking overweight and slim
Charlie Dimmock’s comments about her weight are just what women need to hear