Coronation Street fans baffled by major Daisy blunder after Ryan works out catfishing truth

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday June 5, 2023), Ryan found out that he was being catfished after Daisy continued to pose as “Crystal”.

After finding out via Crystal’s social media page that she was in a coma, he soon received a text from “Crystal” that caused him to discover the truth.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by a major Daisy blunder as Ryan worked out the catfishing truth.

Ryan was heart-broken by the discovery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan worked out the truth

Last night, Daniel questioned Daisy as to why there was an obvious tension between her and Ryan. She made out that she was feeling guilty about catfishing him, hiding the truth about their kiss.

In court, Daisy and Ryan were relieved when Justin got given a guilty verdict. Afterwards, Daisy visited Ryan in his flat.

However, Ryan told her that they could no longer be friends and that she should stay away from him.

Later on, Ryan looked on Crystal’s social media page and found a post written by her assistant revealing that she’d had an accident and was in a coma.

Whilst Ryan tried to find a way to get in touch with her assistant, he received a shock text message from “Crystal.” This made Carla question whether he knew who he was talking to.

Realising that he’d been catfished, Ryan was left heartbroken as Carla comforted him.

Daisy didn’t bother to check out Crystal’s social media (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by Daisy blunder

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by a huge Daisy blunder as she failed to look at Crystal’s social media page before texting Ryan.

They can’t believe that she classes herself as an influencer yet didn’t think to check Crystal’s account online.

One Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “You’d think Daisy, being all about social media, might have checked what Crystal was up to first!!”

A second viewer noted: “Daisy really should check Crystal’s socials to make sure she’s on track.”

A third person wrote: “Daisy is the [bleep] catfish ever, you’d at least check the persons profile you are trying to be.”

Ryan is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Will Ryan realise Daisy is the catfish?

Ryan now knows that he’s been catfished but he’s yet to figure out that Daisy is the catfish.

This week, Daisy continues to feel guilty about catfishing Ryan as Carla comforts him.

But, will Ryan realise that Daisy is the catfish? Will he ever be able to forgive her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

