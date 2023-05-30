Coronation Street's Ryan, Daisy, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Ryan clash as Justin’s verdict comes in

Tensions are high for Daisy and Ryan

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy and Ryan clash with each other as Justin’s verdict comes in.

Before court, Ryan visits Daisy where tensions between them are high. He then turns to Crystal for support. But, as both Daisy and Ryan head to court later, what will Justin’s verdict be in Coronation Street spoilers?

Coronation Street Daisy is on her phone whilst looking guilty
Daisy has been posing as Crystal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy’s been catfishing Ryan

Since the acid attack, Daisy has been catfishing Ryan as Crystal. The real Crystal actually wanted nothing to do with Ryan. However, after seeing how much hope Crystal had given Ryan, Daisy didn’t want to hurt Ryan’s feelings by telling him the truth.

Instead, she grabbed her spare phone and started messaging Ryan, pretending to be Crystal. Daniel found out and told Daisy to stop but she couldn’t bring herself to break Ryan’s heart. ‘Crystal’ helped Ryan see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Recently, Ryan overheard Daisy say that she just felt sorry for him and couldn’t wait to ditch him. Since then, tensions have been apparent between the two of them.

What will Justin’s verdict be? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Ryan clash

Next week, Daniel notices an awkward look between Daisy and Ryan on the way to court. Daisy then receives a text to ‘Crystal’ from Ryan. The text explains that Ryan visited Daisy but it was a mistake, with him regretting the visit.

In court, things start to lean in Justin’s favour as Daisy loses hope. As the jury goes off, Daniel interrogates Daisy about the obvious tension between her and Ryan.

Daisy tells him that she feels guilty over lying to Ryan, making him believe that he’s in a relationship with Crystal.

The jury soon returns to deliver the final verdict. But, will things go in Daisy and Ryan’s favour? What will Justin’s verdict be?

Coronation Street - Daisy Visit Ryan Again But He Is Upset With Her (12th May 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What will Justin’s verdict be? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

