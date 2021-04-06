Coronation Street SPOILERS: Peter to die on his wedding day to Carla?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Peter and Carla go to their wedding. But will their big day go as planned?

In next week’s scenes a nervous Peter reveals he’s got an appointment at the transplant centre to assess if he’s a suitable candidate for a liver transplant.

Daniel rallies the family for a zoom call to discuss Peter’s situation.

Tracy shares Daniel’s suspicions about Carla with Steve. Peter, Daniel and Carla attend a meeting with the transplant coordinator whilst Steve, Tracy and Adam join via zoom.

Peter and his family attend a meeting with the transplant coordinator (Credit: ITV)

But it’s not long before the meeting descends into chaos. Tracy makes a dig about Carla’s infidelity and Daniel voices his suspicions about Carla and how he reckons she’s having an affair with Lucas.

When Peter later reveals his and Carla’s plans for a small hotel wedding without any family, Tracy is hurt.

But to make the message clear, Carla bites the bullet and tells Tracy she’s not invited to their wedding.

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Peter and Carla make it down the aisle?

The day of Carla and Peter’s wedding comes around and Daniel sees how unwell Peter is. He suggests that they postpone the wedding, but Peter won’t hear of it.

Peter is feeling unwell on his wedding day (Credit: ITV)

Daniel recalls losing Sinead so soon after their wedding and how important it is to cherish your loved ones.

Peter orders Daniel to put on a suit as he’s going to be the best man at his wedding.

A radiant Carla appears in the café in her wedding dress and asks Roy if he will do the honour of giving her away.

As they head to the car, Peter stumbles.

Will Peter and Carla become man and wife? (Credit: ITV)

Daniel asserts they should take him to the hospital rather than his wedding, but Peter refuses and orders Daniel to drive him to his wedding.

Peter finally arrives at the hotel with Daniel in tow. Peter and Carla read out their own vows, but it soon becomes clear Peter is struggling.

Carla urges the registrar to speed up proceedings. Will they manage to become man and wife?

