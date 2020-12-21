Coronation Street spoilers reveal Paul is arrested after he assaults, who he believes to be Will’s abusive stepdad.

Over the last few weeks, Paul has been helping out at a call centre. He has been helping a young boy named Will, who he believes is being abused by his stepdad.

But what Paul doesn’t know is Todd hired Will in order to get Paul into trouble at work and sabotage his relationship with Billy.

Paul has been trying to help Will (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Billy and Paul arrives in Speed Daal to finds Todd at a table with Ajay.

Todd introduces Ajay, explaining he’s the manager of the helpline. Billy reckons Todd only volunteered because he fancied the manager. Meanwhile Todd is quietly pleased with himself.

Egged on by Todd, Ajay talks about his job at the helpline and how it’s imperative not to get too involved. Billy and Paul share an awkward glance.

Ajay talks about his job at the helpline (Credit: ITV)

Later Todd calls for Paul on his way to work. Billy tells Todd how grateful he is that Paul has got both him and Ajay to look after him at work.

The Archdeacon tells him he knows Paul is inclined to go with his heart and it can land him in trouble.

But when Paul takes a call from a distressed Will, Todd urges Paul to go round to his house to help him.

Coronation Street: Paul is arrested

But Paul ends up being arrested for assaulting a man he believed to be Will’s stepdad.

As soon as Todd finds out, he is the first to show support for Billy and Summer whilst cleverly putting the boot in to Paul with the police.

Paul is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Will in Coronation Street? Where have you been actor Ben Hackett before?

Billy thanks his ex-boyfriend for his kindness towards Summer and all the support he’s given Paul. Todd smiles to himself.

Meanwhile, a dejected Paul lies alone in a police cell wondering how he got himself into such a mess.

Billy’s plan backfires?

Later Paul returns home and confirms he’s been charged with criminal damage and assault. Billy’s deeply concerned whilst Todd relishes in the news.

Billy and Paul announce they’ve cleared the air and Todd quietly seethes (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans slam Shona Platt and Simon Barlow’s ‘weird’ friendship

However Todd’s plan backfires when Billy and Paul announce they’ve cleared the air and realise they need to spend more time together.

Summer’s heart melts, meanwhile Todd quietly seethes.

Next week Coronation Street airs Monday, December 28 at 7.30pm for an hour. Another hour long episode will air Wednesday December 30th at 7.30pm.

On New Year’s Eve, Corrie will air 7.30pm for half an hour. The New Year’s Eve Coronation Street episode will be an hour-long and start at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!