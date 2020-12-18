Coronation Street introduced new character Will in tonight’s episode (Friday, December 18) as part of Paul Foreman’s new storyline.

Over the last few weeks, Paul has been helping out at a helpline.

In tonight’s visit to the cobbles, Paul met up with Will, a kid he has been helping through call centre helpline.

Paul told Will he couldn’t get personally involved (Credit: ITV)

However Paul told him that he couldn’t get involved personally as he would lose his job.

Will soon turned around, leaving Paul feeling wretched.

But who plays Will? And why does he look so familiar?

Who plays Will in Coronation Street? What else has the actor been in?

Will is played by actor Ben Hackett.

Ben is with the talent agency Scream Management, who also manages many other young soap stars.

The actor has appeared in the Sky One comedy Brassic playing a younger version of Joe Gilgun’s character Vinnie O’Neill.

You may also recognise Ben from the Mr Kipling advert which he stars in alongside Hollyoaks actress Niamh Blackshaw.

Before being cast in Hollyoaks, Niamh also had a role in Coronation Street playing Lara Cutler.

Lara appeared in 2017. She was another one of the young girls who had been groomed by Nathan Curtis.

At a party she got into an argument with Bethany Platt when Bethany accused her of stealing her necklace. But it turned out Nathan gave all the young girls the same piece of jewellery.

Ben appeared in the Mr Kipling advert alongside Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

When Nathan and his friends were eventually caught out, Bethany tried to convince Lara to fight for justice.

However on the final day of Nathan’s trial, Craig Tinker was called to an incident on a railway track. It was revealed Lara had taken her own life.

After leaving Corrie, Niamh was cast as Juliet Quinn, also known as Juliet Nightingale, in Hollyoaks.

