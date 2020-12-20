Shona Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans slam Shona Platt and Simon Barlow’s ‘weird’ friendship

Fans think the scenes were 'weird'

Coronation Street fans have hit out at Shona Platt and her friendship with Simon Barlow.

Shona, who is in her 30s, struck up a friendship with teenager Simon in the ITV soap earlier this month after the death of his brother Oliver.

Shona Platt got into the Bistro with Simon to cheer him up (Credit: ITV)

She took him to the Bistro, entering with Ray’s keys before getting him drunk on stolen cocktails.

Viewers know Shona suffered a brain injury and lacks impulse control now.

However, they have been left uncomfortable by the ‘weird’ friendship – and they don’t want it to happen.

Read more: Who plays Will in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Ben Hackett before?

Writing on Digital Spy Forums, one said: “Does anyone else feel it’s odd the Shona and Simon friendship?

“I get she has a brain injury but surely David or [someone] should step in? I mean, she must be at least mid-30s.

“He’s 16 and now she’s getting him drunk. If it was the other way round – she was a man, Simon was a girl – the police would be called.”

A second agreed saying: “Yeah it’s very weird and uncomfortable to watch.”

If Shona was a man and Simon a young girl, all hell would be let loose.

“Weird and it doesn’t help that both are dreadful characters,” said another.

Shona Platt is married to David – but she doesn’t remember him well (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans divided over Shona Platt and Simon Barlow

“I wish [the show] would split Shona/David, they don’t work and maybe its time to recast Simon, cute as a kid, but the snarling expression and weak acting is off putting.”

However others defended the scenes and insisted it would be natural.

Read more: Coronation Street: Alexandra Mardell shows off festive hair transformation

One said: “It’s a little strange but I can live with it because Shona is meant to be acting like a teenager?

“I can totally handle that if they’re just friends, but I do think it’s silly if she’s acting like a teenager to the point of having teenage friends yet remaining in a romantic relationship with David who is 30 on Christmas Day? That makes no sense to me.”

