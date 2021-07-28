Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Nina meets with a liaison officer about the attack.

Earlier this year, Nina and her boyfriend Seb were attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends.

They were both taken into hospital, however Seb died from his injuries.

Seb and Nina were attacked (Credit: ITV)

Corey, Kelly and the rest of the group of who attacked the couple have been charged with Seb’s murder and attacking Nina.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina meets with a liaison officer

In next week’s scenes a liaison officer called Lauren calls in at the café for a meeting with Nina.

However Nina crumbles at the thought of having to relive her terrible ordeal. Is she going to be okay?

When Billy mentions a memorial veg plot left by one of his parishioners, Nina is taken with the idea. She suggests to Roy that they should do the same for Seb.

Nina meets with a liaison officer (Credit: ITV)

Later Nina shows Abi her designs for Seb’s memorial garden. However Abi feigns enthusiasm.

When Ed hears about the memorial garden, he offers Nina the land next to the builder’s yard for Seb’s memorial garden.

Nina is deeply touched by his generosity.

What happened to Corey and Kelly?

Kelly is currently in prison awaiting to go to court. However she is being visited regularly by her foster parents Toyah and Imran.

Kelly opens up about her past (Credit: ITV)

This week, Kelly discovered her mum Laura was trying to sell her story to the press and decided to call the police on her.

Soon Laura was arrested for child neglect and this week, Kelly opens up about her past with her mum.

