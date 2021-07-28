Coronation Street cast: All Weatherfield characters for 2021

Who’s currently in the Coronation Street cast? With comings and goings it’s hard to keep up sometimes, so ED! has come to the rescue with an up-to-the-minute guide of ALL of the characters currently causing drama in Weatherfield.

We’ll remove characters as soon as they leave the soap – and add details as soon as a new person arrives! We also have more indepth profiles on individual characters – just click on the link on their name to read more about them.

Aadi Alahan

The son of Dev Alahan and the late Sunita Alahan, Aadi has a twin sister, Asha.

Adam Hussain now plays him, but up until last year Zennon Ditchett was the actor.

Growing up fast, he’s started to butt heads with both his father and sister.

Abi Franklin

Sally Carman plays Abi (Credit: ITV)

Reformed drug addict Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) joined the Coronation Street cast in 2017 and is the mother of the late Seb Franklin, and twins who she gave up for adoption.

After a stint in prison, Abi appeared to be in a good place but, after an accident at the garage, she risked addiction again.

She has found love with Kevin Webster and has become a popular resident of the Street.

Alina Pop

Beautiful Romanian Alina (played by Ruxandra Porojnicu) first appeared in Corrie in the spring of 2019. She was at the centre of a trafficking plot, but her character has become much more.

She now lives on the Street with Emma and new boyfriend Tyrone.

Alina is currently pregnant with her first child and is working at the factory.

Adam Barlow

Adam Barlow is the grandson of Ken (Credit: ITV)

Sam Robertson plays smouldering Adam Barlow, the son of Susan Barlow and Mike Baldwin.

He was born off-screen in 1988 and appeared on the show several times until returning full-time to the Coronation Street cast in 2016.

Adam’s a solicitor who has a devious streak and a way with the ladies, although he appears to have calmed his ways after falling for and marrying Sarah Platt.

Aggie Bailey

Aggie first moved to Coronation Street in 2019 with her husband Ed and sons Michael and James.

She is played by actress Lorna Laidlaw.

Aggie works as a nurse and the character had to isolate away from her family during he pandmic.

Aled Winter-Brown

Aled is one of Gemma and Chesney’s quadruplets.

Last year, Ches and Gemma discovered he is deaf. He is the half-brother of Joseph and brother of Bryn, Carys and Llio.

Alex Warner

Liam Bairstow plays nephew of Cathy Matthews, Alex. He is the first actor with Down’s Syndrome to appear on the show.

Quick-witted Alex works in Roy’s Rolls and has bonded with Roy. He’s quite the fan favourite too.

Alya Nazir

Alya Nazir – Sair Khan (Credit: ITV)

Sair Khan plays strong-willed Alya, who has a head for business and is determined to go places.

She first arrived in Weatherfield in 2014 and inherited the factory from former business partner Aidan Connor.

Alya eventually handed back control to Carla Connor, and now runs Speed Daal.

She has been an amazing support to grandmother Yasmeen throughout her coercive abuse ordeal with Geoff.

Recently she split from boyfriend Ryan after finding out he kissed Daisy Midgely.

Amy Barlow

Daughter of Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow, Amy is a chip off Tracy’s block.

Sharp-tongued and devious, Amy knows how to work her parents to her advantage.

Elle Mulvaney has played Amy since 2004. In more recent years she fell pregnant at 14, met and bonded with a long-lost sister, Emma, and suffered the pain of losing little brother Oliver.

Asha Alahan

Sister of Aadi, Asha is Dev and Sunita’s other child.

Tanisha Gorey plays the teen and has been through a lot over the last few years.

More recently she was horrified when she discovered her boyfriend Corey Brent attacked Nina and Seb.

She plotted with Nina and Abi to find evidence to get his arrested.

Audrey Roberts

Audrey Roberts – Sue Nicholls (Credit: ITV)

Gail’s mum, Audrey Roberts, played by Sue Nicholls, first appeared in 1982 and became a regular character in 1985.

Her beloved husband Alf died following a stroke in 1999, and she has since remained largely single.

She owned and ran the Street salon for years, but former employee Maria Connor took over and works with stylist Emma Chambers.

Audrey’s last dalliance with romance was with bounder Lewis Archer but she found him dead on their bedroom floor.

Bernie Winter

Bernie first arrived in Weatherfield in 2019 when Gemma was pregnant with the quads.

She is the mother of Gemma and Paul Foreman. she is played by actress Jane Hazlegrove.

Bertie Osbourne

Bertie is the son of Daniel and Sinead Osbourne.

Sinead died towards the end of 2019 just before Bertie turned one.

Beth Sutherland

Aunty of Sinead Tinker, mother of Craig Tinker, and partner of Kirk Sutherland, Beth, played by Lisa George, arrived on the cobbles in 2011.

She works in the factory and is never afraid of a scam or two – she married Kirk despite already having a husband!

Despite her mouthiness, she can be sensitive and took the death of Sinead to cancer very badly.

Billy Mayhew

Vicar Billy Mayhew, played by Daniel Brocklebank, joined the Coronation Street cast in 2014 as Sean Tully’s love interest.

Unfortunately for Sean, Billy fell for Todd Grimshaw and the pair split up, but Todd and Billy didn’t work out either.

On Christmas Day 2017 Billy fell off a cliff after an altercation with Peter Barlow and spent a long time recovering after becoming addicted to painkillers.

He’s in a good place now and is currently engaged to Todd Grimshaw. But is it all set to fall apart?

Brian Packham

Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) first arrived in Weatherfield in 2010, and left in 2013, but was brought back in 2015 for a more permanent stint.

He’s more of an extra at the moment alongside Cathy Matthews.

Bryn Winter-Brown

Bryn is another one of Chesney and Gemma’s quads. He is the brother of Aled, Carys, Llio and half-brother of Joseph Brown.

Carla Barlow

Carla is played by Alison King (Credit: ITV)

Factory boss Carla Barlow (Alison King) first came to join the Coronation Street cast in 2006 and, despite leaving for a while, she returned for good in 2017.

She is close to Roy Cropper, and discovered her long-lost dad was Johnny Connor back in 2015.

Carla struggled with psychosis as a result of the factory roof collapse a couple of years ago.

She and Peter have been through a lot, but recently got married.

Carys Winter-Brown

Carys is another one of Chesney and Gemma’s quads. She is the sisterof Aled, Bryn, Llio and half-brother of Joseph Brown.

Cathy Matthews

Cathy arrived as a new love interest for Roy Cropper after the death of his wife Hayley. It was too soon for Roy however and they split up.

Cathy – played by Melanie Hill – has since entered into a relationship with Brian Packham and they seem very content and well-suited.

Chesney Brown

Loveable Chesney Brown first arrived as a nine-year-old in 2003 and actor Sam Aston has stuck around ever since.

He’s the brother of Fiz Stape and best mate of Kirk Sutherland and dad to young Joseph and quad babies.

Ches works in the kebab shop, is constantly broke and tired, but seems settled with partner Gemma.

Craig Tinker

Colson Smith plays Craig (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker, played by Colson Smith, arrived with mum, Beth, and pet rat, Darryl, in 2011.

He was a rock to friend Bethany Platt during the fallout from the grooming storyline and the pair even tried dating for a while.

Craig received a diagnosis for OCD a couple of years ago after he became obsessed with flicking switches, tapping and turning nobs repeatedly.

He is currently a police man.

Curtis Delamere

Curtis (Sam Retford) arrived in Weatherfield this year and immediately caught the attention of Emma Brooker.

The two are currently dating, however it has been revealed he has a terminal heart condition.

Daisy Midgeley

Daisy turned up in Weatherfield last year. She is the former stepdaughter of Jenny Connor.

She currently lives in the Rovers with Jenny.

Since arriving, she has proved to be trouble, splitting up Ryan and Alya.

She is played by Charlotte Jordan.

Daniel Osbourne

Daniel, the son of Ken Barlow and Denise Osbourne, was born in 1995.

He left the show when Denise took him away from Ken following her affair, but returned in 2016 played by Rob Mallard.

Daniel pushed his father Ken down the stairs in 2017’s big whodunnit, and has battled his anger issues.

After marrying Sinead Tinker, and becoming a dad to baby Bertie, he appeared to calm down.

She then tragically died and Daniel went off the rails, proposing to Bethany with his late wife’s ring.

He is currently living with his son Bertie and housemate Paul.

David Platt

David is Gail’s son (Credit: ITV)

Son of Gail Rodwell and Martin Platt, grandson of Audrey Roberts, and brother of Nick Tilsley and Sarah Platt.

He’s a dad to Lily and stepdad to Max following his marriage to Kylie Platt. Clayton Hibbs stabbed Kylie to death. His mother, Shona Ramsay, wed widower.

David (Jack P Shepherd) faced deep trauma after Josh Tucker raped him earlier in 2018.

He’s a lot more settled now, although Shona is a challenge after almost becoming a different person after suffering a brain injury.

Debbie Webster

After years away, Kev’s sister came back a successful businesswoman and gave him some inheritance she’d received.

Immediately popular with viewers, Debbie seemed a good egg.

After working with Ray Crosby, who is now in prison, she now runs the Bistro.

Dev Alahan

Corner shop and kebab shop owner Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) started on Corrie in 1999.

He’s been quite the ladies’ man during his time in Weatherfield, but he doesn’t always know how to treat the opposite sex properly.

Currently single, Dev’s most recent lover, Gina Seddon, was just a bit too much for him as he struggled to cope with her bipolar disorder.

Now his biggest worry is his twins.

Ed Bailey

Character Ed arrived in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Ed Bailey arrive in Weatherfield in 2019. He is played by Trevor Michael Georges.

Earlier this year his brother Ronnie turned up in Weatherfield and Ed was shocked to learn Ronnie thought he could be Michael’s father.

However a DNA test proved Ed is Michael’s father.

Eileen Grimshaw

Unlucky-in-love Eileen Grimshaw, played by Sue Cleaver, moved to Weatherfield with her sons Jason and Todd in 2000.

Her last marriage was to evil Pat Phelan and the less said about that, the better!

She’s lost her pal Liz McDonald this year as she’s moved away, but Todd has returned to cause her more heartache.

Emily Bishop

Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire) is one of the longest-serving Coronation Street cast members, after appearing on screen for the first time in 1961.

She took a sabbatical from the show in 2016 and although no return date has been announced, Emily is still considered a cast member on the show.

Emma Brooker

Hair stylist Emma (Alexandra Mardell) has quickly become adored by the Street residents.

They didn’t last as he was just using her to prove his masculinity after his rape, but Emma stuck around and fell for Chesney Brown. He then decided he’d be a better fit with Gemma.

Emma then moved on with Seb, but he wasn’t over his ex Alina. There’s a pattern forming here.

She discovered Steve McDonald is her real dad and has been embraced by the family, proving herself a rock for Steve as son Oliver got ill.

She is now dating Curtis Delamere.

Evelyn Plummer

Maureen Lipman joined the Coronation Street cast as Evelyn Plummer in 2018.

Sharp-tongued Evelyn is the long-lost grandmother of Tyrone Dobbs, and despite her nasty demeanour, she’s managed to charm him into letting her live with him.

And, now she’s let her guard down, there’s a definite soft centre. She’s still at her best with the sharp one-liners though.

Faye Windass

Ellie Leach plays Faye

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) is Anna Windass’s adoptive daughter who arrived in 2011.

She had a daughter of her own, Miley, when she was just 13 years old, but Miley now lives with her birth father and is rarely mentioned.

Faye is currently in prison after attacking Adam Barlow, thinking it was her boss Ray Crosby.

Fiz Stape

Fiz (played by Jennie McAlpine) is the mother to Hope Stape and stepdaughter Ruby Dobbs.

She worked in the factory for years but now works at Gary’s ‘antique’ furniture shop.

Earlier this year she and Tyrone Dobbs split up after many years together as he had fallen for Alina Pop.

Freda Burgess

Freda Burgess currently lives in Stillwaters retirement complex with fiancé Norris Cole.

However she has recently been back to the cobbles to speak with Gemma and Chesney about the cochlear implant operation for their son Aled.

Gail Rodwell

Gail Potter/Tilsley/Platt/Hillman/McIntyre/Rodwell (Helen Worth) must hold the record for the most disastrous soap marriages, with all but one of her husbands now dead.

Currently single, Gail has children Nick Tilsley, Sarah Platt, and David Platt, and grandchildren, Max, Lily, Bethany, and Harry.

Recently Gail left Weatherfield for Thailand, but it hasn’t been said when she will return.

Gary Windass

Gary Windass came to the Street in 2008 with his family, but he’s now the only one remaining, except adoptive sister, Faye.

The builder used to shack up with Sarah Platt, but in 2017 he had a one-night stand with Nicola Rubenstein and fathered a son, Zach, with her.

He’s also dad to Jake with former partner Izzy Armstrong.

Gary, now married to Maria Connor as was, has become something of a criminal, having killed loan shark Rick and buried him in the woods.

Gemma Winter

Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) was an old friend of Kylie Platt when she turned up to cause trouble.

But she’s since turned over a new leaf, befriended Rita, and made a home for herself on the Street.

She worked in the kebab shop for a while and fell in love with Chesney Brown, with whom she shares four babies.

She now works in the Rovers.

Harry Platt

Harry Platt is the son of Sarah Platt and Callum Logan.

Callum died in 2015.

Harry lives with Sarah and his stepfather Adam Barlow.

Harry is played by twins Freddie and Isaac Rhodes.

Hope Stape

Isabella plays Hope (Credit: ITV)

Hope Stape is the biological daughter of Fiz Stape and killer John Stape.

She was raised by Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs, who she sees as her father.

Hope has had some behaviour issues and was sent to a school with a behaviour unit.

At the school she met Jade Rowan, who turned out to be her paternal half-sister.

Recently Hope was told she is going to have another sibling as Alina is pregnant, but it seems Hope isn’t thrilled by the news.

She is played by Isabella Flanagan, who is the real life twin-sister of William Flanagan, who plays Joseph.

Imran Habeeb

Eye-candy Imran (Charlie de Melo) joined Corrie in 2017 and is the late Rana Habeeb’s brother.

He’s a lawyer who works with Adam Barlow, and found himself caught between sisters Leanne and Toyah Battersby.

He’s now settled on Toyah and they are currently foster parents to Kelly Neelan, who is in prison.

Izzy Armstrong

Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) was heralded as the soap’s first regular disabled character when she arrived in 2010.

She works in the factory, is mum to Jake, and is the only remaining member of the Armstrong family.

Jack Webster

Kevin’s son with the late Molly Dobbs was born in 2010. He’s been played by Kyran Bowes since 2016.

Jack’s biggest storyline to date came in 2018 when he battled sepsis and had to have his leg amputated.

Jake Windass

Jake Windass is the biological son of Gary Windass and Izzy Armstrong.

However Tina McIntyre was their surrogate and she gave birth to Jake.

Jake usually lives with mum Izzy, who is currently isolating.

James Bailey

James Bailey is the youngest son of Aggie and Ed. He is played by actor Nathan Graham.

James is a professional footballer.

Recently the character publicly game out as gay and reunited with ex boyfriend Danny.

Jenny Connor

Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) arrived in Weatherfield in 1986 as the foster daughter of Rita Tanner.

She left, then returned in 2015 as Kevin Webster’s new girlfriend. They split up when Jenny had a breakdown and kidnapped his son, Jack, after revealing the death of her own young son.

She got help and returned before marrying Johnny Connor and taking over as landlady of the Rovers Return in 2018.

After cheating on Johnny with Ronnie, the couple decided to split. However she is buying the Rovers off Johnny.

Johnny Connor

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is the father of Kate Connor and Carla Connor and the late Aidan Connor.

He’s married to Jenny Bradley and together they run the Rovers Return, but Johnny’s affair with Liz McDonald threatened to tear them apart for a while.

Johnny recently served time in prison for his involvement in a crime 30 years ago. After leaving prison, he and Jenny decided to divorce.

Joseph Brown

Joseph Brown is the son of Chesney Brown and Katy Armstrong.

After Katy died in a car accident in Portugal in 2017, he came back to Weatherfield to live with Chesney.

He is played by William Flanagan.

Kelly Neelan

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is the daughter of loan shark Rick Neelan and Laura Neelan.

The teenager has been suspicious of Gary Barlow ever since her dad Rick disappeared.

After Laura abandoned her, she was put into foster care and was fostered by Toyah and Imran.

However earlier this year she was involved in Seb and Nina’s attack and is currently in prison.

Ken Barlow

Ken’s the longest serving cast member (Credit: ITV)

Played by William Roache, who is the longest-serving member of the Coronation Street cast, Ken Barlow was in the first episode when it aired on December 9, 1960.

Appearing as the educated son of a working class family, Ken is moralistic and politically minded, although he has often been referred to as boring.

Boring or not, he’s bagged himself three wives over the years, plus a long-term relationship with Denise Osbourne.

He’s currently single and juggling the never-ending crises of his kids.

Kevin Webster

Mechanic Kevin Webster runs the local garage. He’s been married to Sally Metcalfe on and off over the years (currently off) and has two kids with her – Rosie and Sophie Webster.

Kevin had an affair with Molly Dobbs and their son Jack was born in 2010.

Kev was due to marry Abi Franklin this year, but just before the wedding they were given the terrible news Abi’s son Seb had been attacked.

Seb later died leaving Abi heartbroken.

Kirk Sutherland

Adorable Kirk is the brother of Maria Connor and partner of Beth Tinker.

He arrived in 2000 and works in the factory as a packer.

Andy Whyment has played him for 18 years.

Leanne Battersby

Leanne Battersby, played by Jane Danson, first came to Corrie in 1997. She left in 2000, but returned for good in 2004.

She’s since been married to both Peter Barlow and Nick Tilsley and has an adopted son, Simon Barlow, plus a biological son with Steve McDonald, Oliver.

Little Oliver has just died from Mitochondrial disease last year.

She currently lives with Nick, Simon and has began to grow closer to Nick’s son, Sam, who he found out about last year.

Liam Connor Jr

Liam Connor Jr is the son of the late Liam Connor and Maria Connor. He is played by actor Charlie Wrenshall.

Lily Platt

Lily Platt is the daughter of David Platt and Kylie Platt. She is also the half-sister of Max Turner.

Kylie died in 2016. Her dad David went on to marry Shona Ramsey, making her Lily’s stepmum.

Lily is played by Brooke Malonie.

Llio Winter-Brown

Llio is Chesney and Gemma’s daughter, also one of the quadruplets.

Maria Connor

Samia Longchambon plays Maria (Credit: ITV)

Actress Samia Longchambon joined the show as Maria Connor in 2000. She married Liam Connor, but he died leaving her a widow and single mother to their son, Liam Junior.

Maria has had many ill-fated romances since then. She is currently married to Gary Windass.

Mary Taylor

Mary Taylor became Mary Cole when she married Norris in a fake wedding for a competition, but she’s always harboured secret feelings for Norris.

Played by Patti Clare since 2008, Mary has a son, Jude Appleton, who she gave birth to after being raped in her teens. They were close for a while but he betrayed her.

She works in the florist and has a strange friendship with Tracy Barlow.

Max Turner

Max Turner is the son of Kylie Platt and Callum Logan. However he views his stepfather David as his father.

Callum died in 2015 and Kylie died in 2016. He still lives with David, stepmum Shona and sister Lily.

He is played by Harry McDermott.

Michael Bailey

Michael Bailey is the oldest son of Ed and Aggie Bailey. He is played by Ryan Russell.

The character got a shock last year when he discovered his ‘daughter’ Tianna wasn’t his daughter.

His ex-girlfriend Grace had pretended her friend’s child was her and Michael’s child.

He later saw Grace again and she revealed she was pregnant with his child.

This year, Grace gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Glory.

Natasha Blakeman

Natasha Blakeman returned last year after 10 years. She is played by Rachel Leskovac.

She is Nick Tilsley’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of their son Sam.

Nick Tilsley

The character of Nick Tilsley has had many faces since he was born in 1980, but he’s currently played by Ben Price.

After some time away following several failed relationships with Carla Connor and Leanne Battersby, Nick returned in October 2018 to be by Leanne’s bedside as she recovered from a car crash.

The pair rekindled things yet again.

Just before his stepson Oliver died, Nick ran into his ex-girlfriend Natasha and discovered he had a 10-year-old son named Sam.

Nina Lucas

Mollie Gallagher plays Nina (Credit: ITV)

Nina Lucas is the niece of Roy Cropper, played by Mollie Gallagher.

Earlier this year, Nina and her boyfriend Seb were attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends.

Seb died from his injuries leaving Nina devastated.

Nina turned to drink, especially as it seemed like Corey got away with the attack.

However he was later arrested for breaking his bail when he went to the café and had a go at Nina.

Norris Cole

Norris is currently off screen as actor Malcolm Hebden scaled back after a heart attack.

The local busybody, Norris is currently shacked up in a swanky retirement village with Emily’s niece, Freda.

Paul Foreman

Gemma’s twin brother Paul (Peter Ash) was David Platt’s cellmate in prison, before pitching up on the Street in January 2019.

He was at the centre of a harrowing historic child sex abuse storyline a few years ago.

Recently he split up with boyfriend Billy and is currently living with Daniel Osbourne.

Peter Barlow

Born in 1965 to Ken and Valerie Barlow, Peter Barlow, played by Chris Gascoyne, is the ultimate lovable rogue.

He’s been a bigamist, marrying both Lucy Richards and Shelley Unwin at the same time, an alcoholic, a dad to Simon, a legal husband to Leanne Battersby and Carla Connor, and a partner to Toyah Battersby.

Recently Peter married Carla and underwent a liver transplant.

Rita Tanner

Rita (Barbara Knox) runs The Kabin on Coronation Street. She joined the soap in 1964 and she’s been married four times.

Currently single, Rita’s closest allies on the cobbles are former foster daughter Jenny Bradley and Gemma Winter.

In 2017, it looked like Rita might die when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, but fortunately she had surgery and is back to fighting fit.

This year, her former foster daughter Sharon returned to Weatherfield. However it was revealed she was involved in a drug gang with her nephew Harvey.

Roy Cropper

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) runs Roy’s Rolls and has been in the Coronation Street cast since 1995.

He married to the soap’s first transgender character, Hayley Cropper, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2014.

His closest current relationship is with Carla Connor, who he regards as a daughter. Niece Nina has moved in with him.

He supported Nina after she was attacked by Corey Brent and his friends.

Ronnie Bailey

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) is the brother of Ed Bailey.

His arrival caused trouble on the street as he told Ed he believed Michael was his son. A DNA test proved that Michael wasn’t his son.

However he slept with Jenny Connor, who was married to Johnny.

Eventually Johnny found out the truth and it’s fair to say he wasn’t happy.

Ruby Dobbs

Ruby Dobbs (Macy Alabi) is the biological daughter of Kirsty Soames and Tyrone Dobbs.

However she has been raised by Fiz Stape and sees her as her mother.

A few weeks ago ruby was old her birth mother Kirsty had died.

She was later given the news she will be a big sister, as Tyrone’s girlfriend Alina is pregnant.

Ryan Connor

The son of Michelle Connor, Ryan came back to Weatherfield in the form of new actor Ryan Prescott, for Michelle’s wedding in 2018.

He was always causing trouble, including a drugs entanglement a couple of years ago.

He had a relationship with Alya Nazir, but she recently ended things with him.

Sally Metcalfe

Sally (Sally Dynevor) joined the soap in 1986 and married Kevin Webster. They had two children, Rosie and Sophie, and have split up and got back together more times than seems normal.

Social climber Sal’s currently married to Tim Metcalfe.

Sam Blakeman

Nick and Natasha’s son Sam (Credit: ITV)

Sam Blakeman is the son of Natasha Blakeman and Nick Tilsley.

Last year, Nick was shocked when he ran into Natasha and found out he had a nine-year old son.

Sam is played by Jude Riordan.

Sarah Barlow

Middle child, Sarah-Louise Platt (Tina O’Brien) was born in 1987 to Gail and Brian Tilsley, but was later adopted by Martin Platt.

She’s the sister of Nick Tilsley and David Platt and became mum to Bethany Platt when she was just 13-years-old.

Sarah has another son, Harry Platt, who was the product of a relationship with evil drug-dealer Callum.

After a turbulent relationship with Gary Windass, she married Adam Barlow.

Sean Tully

Sean Tully – played by Antony Cotton – joined Corrie in 2003 and has been unlucky-in-love ever since.

He works in the Rovers and found himself homeless after a series of unfortunate events left him with nothing a couple of years ago.

Fortunately old flame Billy Mayhew stepped in to offer a helping hand and Sean slowly got back on his feet again.

Son Dylan is back on the scene – Sean just needs a decent new man now!

Shona Platt

When Shona Ramsey arrived in 2016 it was clear she was hiding something big. She got closer to David Platt, and revealed she was the mother of Clayton Hibbs, Kylie’s killer.

Shona (Julia Goulding) finally revealed the truth to David and he eventually got over it and the two are in a relationship. They struggled in 2018 though, in the aftermath of his rape.

And then she landed up in a coma after a shooting. A brain injury has left her character very different, but she and David have found fresh happiness together.

Simon Barlow

Young Simon Barlow, the son of Peter Barlow and Lucy Richards, didn’t have the best start in life due to his father’s bigamy and his mother dying of cancer when he was only little.

Alex Bain has played Simon since 2008 and has tackled storylines such as being violent with his adoptive mum, Leanne, and joining a gang.

Recently he began delivering drugs for dealer Harvey to financially support Leanne, which led to the family going into hiding.

But he is now back living in Weatherfield now Harvey is behind bars.

Steve McDonald

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald since 1989. He’s the twin brother of Andy and the son of Liz and Jim McDonald.

He’s married seven times – twice to the same women. His married Tracy Barlow in October 2018.

He has three children – Amy with Tracy, Oliver – who has recently died – with Leanne and Emma with ex Fiona. His baby with Michelle, Ruairi, died at birth at 23 weeks.

Steve owns Streetcars after being forced to sell the Rovers Return when he cheated on wife Michelle and they got divorced.

He was left devastated last year when his son Oliver died and now spends him time raising money for charity.

Summer Spellman

Summer Spellman is the adoptive daughter of Billy Mayhew and she arrived in 2017.

She was originally played by Matilda Freeman, however Harriet Bibby took over the role last year.

Billy fought a tough battle to get her after her deeply religious grandparents wanted her to stay with them.

Fortunately, Billy won Summer’s heart – and the legal rights to raise her, and she even stood by him when he descended into drug addiction earlier in 2018.

Summer currently lives with Billy and his fiancé Todd.

Earlier this year, she was diagnosed with Type one diabetes.

Tim Metcalfe

Sally Metcalfe’s husband Tim (Joe Duttine) owns half of Street Cars. He’s been in the show since 2013 when his biological daughter, Faye Windass, tracked him down.

Tim has experienced tough times, with Geoff claiming Yasmeen tried to kill him. He has also met his ‘dead’ mum Elaine.

Elaine recently moved away from Weatherfield, but still stays in contact with Tim.

Todd Grimshaw

Todd has recently returned to Weatherfield after some years away. He ran away after hitting a policeman and came back in similarly dramatic fashion after a brush with a dealer.

Now he’s back and engaged to Billy after splitting up Billy and Paul.

Most notably, a new actor Gareth Pierce is playing him now, after Bruno Langley lost his job.

Toyah Battersby

Toyah Battersby arrived in 1997 alongside sister Leanne. She left in 2003, but returned in 2016 as the girlfriend of Peter Barlow.

Up until 2018, Toyah ran the Rovers with Peter, but she lied about her adoptive baby – she was really Eva Price’s baby. Peter was his hands of her.

She’s now with Imran and they are foster parents to Kelly Neelan.

Tracy McDonald

Troublemaker Tracy (Kate Ford) was born to Deirdre and Ray Langton in 1977, but Deirdre’s second husband Ken Barlow adopted her.

She’s been in prison for murder and has spent most of her time on the cobbles wrecking Steve McDonald’s many marriages.

But she’s finally got her man and she and Steve married in 2018. They live with their daughter Amy and spend a lot of time bickering.

Tracy has revealed her better side, supporting Steve through Oliver’s illness. She also appears to have a good friendship with stepdaughter Emma.

Tyrone Dobbs

Tyrone is with Alina (Credit: ITV)

Character Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) joined the Coronation Street cast in 1998 and started work as an apprentice at Kevin’s car garage after losing his job collecting trolleys at Curly Watts’ supermarket.

Ty lived with Jack and Vera Duckworth who became like parents to him.

He was engaged to Fiz Stape until earlier this year when he fell for Alina Pop.

Now Tyrone lives with Alina, who is pregnant.

He still sees his stepdaughter Hope and Ruby, who live with Fiz.

Yasmeen Nazir

Yasmeen (Shelley King) made her first appearance on the cobbles in 2014. She came in as the mother of Kal Nazir and grandmother of Alya and Zeedan.

Only Yasmeen and Alya remain in the show from the Nazir family.

She got married to Geoff Metcalfe in 2019, however he was abusive.

Geoff died last year and currently Yasmeen runs Speed Daal with Alya.

** This article is regularly updated to reflect the ongoing changes in the Coronation Street cast.