Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a fire is started at the salon flat, but is Hope behind it?

In next week’s scenes Tyrone makes attempts to make Hope feel included in plans for the baby.

However she feels abandoned when he starts planning drinks to celebrate the pregnancy and then rushes off to the hospital with Alina, who has suffered some stomach pains.

At the hospital, the sonographer confirms the baby is okay.

Hope feels abandoned (Credit: ITV)

Having collected Hope on their way, Tyrone and Alina return home. Hope presents Alina with a toy dinosaur for the baby, leaving Alina delighted.

But as Tyrone and Alina excitedly discuss that they’re having a baby boy, Hope stares at the dinosaur with mounting fury.

When Fiz comes to pick her up, Hope steals Alina’s keys.

Later Alina tells Tyrone that she’s tired but persuades Tyrone that he should attend the drinks he’s arranged at the hotel with his friends and leaves her to have an early night.

Alina stays home to get an early night (Credit: ITV)

When Hope tells Fiz that she wants nothing to do with the new baby and hopes he’s never born, Fiz is shocked and sends her up to bed.

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope breaks into the salon flat

Soon Hope sneaks out of the house and lets herself into the salon flat to retrieve the dinosaur, believing Alina is out having drinks.

She lets herself back into No.9 and Fiz is oblivious.

Meanwhile at the flat Alina is sound asleep as smoke starts to creep under her bedroom floor.

Sally and Eileen notice smoke coming from the flat (Credit: ITV)

On the street Eileen and Sally are horrified to realise the salon flat is on fire.

After receiving a call from Evelyn, a shocked Tyrone tells Kirk they need to get home.

Fiz, Evelyn, Sally and Eileen stand back as Alina is loaded into the ambulance. Tyrone soon arrives and climbs in with her.

Alina is taken to hospital, but will she be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Hope watches what’s happening from her bedroom window. Did the fire have anything to do with her?

At the hospital, Alina is shaken by what’s happened. She sits up in her bed and assures Tyrone that she and the baby are fine.

In the café Tyrone, Fiz and Evelyn discuss the fire and the possible causes.

Hope is quick to point out that Alina was the only one in the flat so the fire must be her fault.

Tyrone learns the fire was started by an aromatherapy candle (Credit: ITV)

Outside the flat, the fire investigation officer tells Tyrone that it would seem the fire was started by an aromatherapy candle.

Alina is horrified to think that she caused the fire with one of her candles.

Evelyn grows suspicious of Hope

Later Evelyn and Hope clock the fire investigator and Craig talking.

Hope questions whether the person who started the fire will get into trouble and Evelyn’s suspicions grow.

Evelyn suggests to Fiz that Hope might know more about the fire than she’s letting on, but Fiz is shocked and leaps to her daughter’s defence.

At the salon flat Alina is sad as she realises all of the things they’ve bought for the baby have been destroyed.

Evelyn become suspicious about Hope (Credit: ITV)

Having gone over the officer’s findings in her mind, Alina tells Tyrone that in order for the fire to have started in the cot, someone must have moved the candle.

Alina and Tyrone try to make sense of the fire and are stunned to find out from the police that an accelerant was used to start the fire and it’s being investigated as an arson.

Realising her keys are gone Alina says someone must have let themselves in.

Bemused by how shaken Fiz is by the turn of events, Tyrone quizzes her about the missing keys.

Alina accuses Fiz of starting the fire?

Alina is telling Craig that she thinks Fiz started the fire, but will Craig tell the police he thinks Hope started it? (Credit: ITV)

Fiz tells Hope that they need to talk about the fire.

Tyrone and Fiz try to work out how to deal with Hope. Meanwhile Alina is telling Craig that she thinks Fiz started the fire.

Will Tyrone tell the police that he thinks Hope started the fire?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

