Coronation Street spoilers reveal Nick, Leanne and Simon all leave Weatherfield tonight (Friday, April 9) in order to escape Harvey.

Over the last few weeks, Leanne has been delivering drugs for Harvey in order to pay off Simon’s debt.

But she decided to report Harvey to the police, and has been working alongside them to bring the drug dealer down.

Earlier this week, Leanne told the police about a drug drop-off Harvey planned.

Leanne has been working with the police (Credit: ITV)

But as the police turned up to arrest Harvey, he managed to escape.

He returned to Leanne’s flat accusing Simon of reporting him to the police, but Leanne admitted she was the one who turned him in.

But the police soon turned up at Victoria Court and Harvey was arrested. However Harvey swore revenge on Leanne and she later told her sister Toyah she needed to leave Weatherfield.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick, Leanne and Simon flee Weatherfield

In tonight’s scenes, Nick calls at the flat to find Leanne and Simon about to leave.

He reveals that Toyah has told him everything and that he still loves her and they can sort things out together. But a tearful Leanne insists that it’s too late.

Nick flees with Leanne and Simon (Credit: ITV)

Leanne confides in Toyah how she had to say a painful goodbye to Nick.

In the factory, Nick tells Sarah and David why Leanne has to move away and he’s forced between choosing whether to go with them or stay with Sam.

Nick leaves Sam (Credit: ITV)

Simon finds Peter in Victoria Garden and tells him that he loves him and Peter is deeply touched.

What happens next week?

In next week’s scenes Gail is upset to learn Nick has left with Leanne and Simon without saying goodbye.

When Natasha asks Gail if she’d mind having Sam for a few hours, Gail is thrilled.

Gail and Natasha start to bond (Credit: ITV)

Over a glass of wine, Gail assures Natasha that she’s family now, no matter what happens between her and Nick.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

