Coronation Street spoilers reveal Faye could be heading to prison after receiving bad news.

Last year, Ray Crosby attempted to rape Faye Windass. However she didn’t want to go to the police as Ray had previously pressured her into having sex.

After Ray tried to rape Faye, she went back to the Bistro to get revenge on him. However she ended up attacking Adam Barlow, mistaking him for the Bistro owner.

Faye attacked Adam, thinking he was Ray (Credit: ITV)

Later Faye confessed she attacked Adam. Whilst Adam didn’t want to see Faye punished for what happened, she’s still going to court.

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye set for prison as she receives bad news?

Recently Faye had her plea hearing and is convinced she’s going to prison.

In next week’s scenes Faye and Craig enjoy lunch together in Speed Daal. Soon Craig’s colleague Jess comes along and congratulates him on his new CID attachment.

Faye is worried she’s going to prison (Credit: ITV)

When Faye nips to the loo, Jess warns Craig that he needs to disclose to his superiors that his girlfriend has a criminal record or he could be in trouble.

Later Craig confides in Kirk how he’s been offered an opportunity with the CID, but if Faye goes to prison, it could ruin his career in the police force.

Craig delivers some bad news for Faye (Credit: ITV)

Soon Craig calls at No.4 and breaks the news that Ray pleaded not guilty to attempted rape.

Faye and her dad Tim are gutted, aware that Ray’s protests of innocence could have a detrimental effect on Faye’s sentence, due to Ray’s crimes being a key part of Faye’s defence.

Could Faye be going to prison and could her relationship with Craig be in trouble?

