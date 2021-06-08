Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Nina goes after Corey.

Meanwhile Leanne, Nick and Simon return to Weatherfield and Evelyn is gobsmacked by Tyrone’s new look.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in pictures

1. Nina spirals out of control

Having spent the night in the ginnel, Nina staggers home and lies to Roy about where she’s been.

When Roy suggests she could work on her graphic novel, Nina rips at the pages saying it’s rubbish just like her life.

Roy and Asha tape it back together and post photos on her Instagram but Nina is furious.

At the corner shop, Nina tries to steal another bottle of vodka.

Carla clocks Nina trying to take the vodka and warns her that alcohol won’t solve anything.

But Carla’s warning falls on deaf ears and soon Nina joins Daisy and her friend Noah in the Bistro.

She knocks back the wine and flirts with Noah, until he advises Daisy to take her home.

As Daisy is about to leave Nina with Roy, Nina gets in a taxi.

Nina has been out all night again and when she’s ill prepared for a meeting at the factory, she tells Sarah to stick her job.

In the Rovers she drinks with a man named Hughie, who she met the night before.

Daisy is disapproving when Hughie suggests to Nina that they go back to his hotel room.

Daisy tells Abi that she’s worried about Nina.

2. Nina attacks Corey?

In the hotel bar, Nina sees Tommy Orpington at a table with Corey.

As Tommy shows off Corey’s ‘Best New Talent’ award, Nina tells Tommy how Corey kicked her boyfriend to death.

As they go to leave, Nina picks up the award and follows them. What will she do?

3. Nick, Leanne and Simon return to Weatherfield

Nick, Leanne and Simon return home and DS Glynn pays Leanne a visit.

He underlines how important her evidence is in order to put Harvey away and prevent him from ruining more lives.

In prison, DS Glynn tells Harvey that his intimidation tactics won’t work and the witnesses won’t be swayed.

4. Freda returns to the cobbles to help Gemma

Aled’s consultant confirms he’s an ideal candidate for a cochlear implant.

Chesney is thrilled but Gemma isn’t convinced.

When she says she doesn’t want Aled to have the operation as there are too many risks, Chesney is shocked.

He asks Freda to come round and talk to Gemma about the pros and cons of the operation.

However Gemma remains absolute that Aled isn’t having the operation.

Chesney despairs and points out Aled is his son too.

Later Gemma is furious when Chesney misses their second sign language lesson.

4. Fiz gets her revenge on Tyrone and Alina?

When Evelyn calls to pick up the girls she’s gobsmacked by Tyrone’s new look.

Embarrassed, he reveals Alina chose his new clothes.

Emma invites some friends to a cocktail evening Curtis is running at the Bistro.

Fiz’s heart sinks when Alina arrives dressed to the nines.

Alina is soon followed by Tyrone in his new skinny jeans.

But Fiz has the last laugh.

5. Summer continues to struggle with guilt

Billy gets a call from Summer’s school. They’re concerned about her work.

Summer is diagnosed as suffering from stress and anxiety. Will she get the help she needs?

Next week Coronation Street will air for an hour on Monday (June 14) and Thursday (June 17) at 9pm.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

