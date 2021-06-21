Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Alina tells Tyrone she’s pregnant.

Meanwhile James opens up to the press about his sexuality and Gail ends up in a load of pain.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street.

1. Alina tells Tyrone she’s pregnant

Tyrone is grateful when Fiz helps him arrange Kirsty’s funeral and explain to Ruby that her birth mummy has died.

Meanwhile Alina masks her fears that she might be pregnant.

When she learns about Tyrone’s history with Kirsty, she’s stunned.

She confronts Tyrone, hurt that she had to find out about Kirsty’s abuse from Sally.

Tearful, Alina blurts out she’s pregnant, leaving Tyrone floored.

Tyrone heads into his meeting with the undertakers, leaving Alina in tears.

As Tyrone struggles to concentrate, Fiz assures him he’s a great dad and she’s happy to sort joint custody.

Hitting on Alina’s nausea, Evelyn realises she’s pregnant.

Suffering from mourning sickness, Alina says she can’t attend the funeral.

Realising he’s going alone, but not why, Fiz says she’s coming with him.

After returning from the funeral, Tyrone bottles out of telling Fiz about Alina’s pregnancy and making excuses, heads home.

2. Daisy makes a huge mistake

Jenny heads into town to sort out the mortgage and Daisy masks her panic.

She redoes the rota giving herself all of Sean’s shift.

Emma points out with Sean gone, so too has the hotpot recipe.

Daisy tries to play it down but Emma asserts she isn’t lifting a finer until Sean is reinstated.

Jenny is horrified to read the Double Glammy article in the Gazette.

When she finds out Daisy has taken Sean’s shifts and Emma has walked out, she’s furious and reinstates Sean.

Daisy is further humiliated when Jenny looks over her finances and says she’s going to buy the pub outright herself.

3. James opens up to the press

James’ manager tells him Tommy Orpington is retiring and wants to promote him to his place.

As James shares his good news with Ronnie, he’s surprised to see Danny at the bar.

Danny suggests they have lunch.

As Danny and James catch up, a couple of lads take photos.

Danny reveals he’s been offered a job in France and suggests they give it another go.

However when James admits it would have to be their secret, Danny heads out.

James is gutted, wishing he could a live a free life and be himself.

James is horrified to see pictures of him and Danny online, along with derogatory comments about his sexuality.

He goes to warn Danny but he’s already left for the airport.

As James takes the stage at his promotion press conference he’s asked awkward questions about his private life.

James looks at his family and taking strength from them, announces he’s gay.

As the journalists bombard him with questions, how will James respond?

4. Health fears for Gail?

Nick is upset that Natasha won’t let him see Sam.

When David discovers Gail is looking after Sam the next day, he forms a plan.

David puts pressure on Gail to let Sam see Nick, but a stressed Gail is adamant she must respect Natasha’s wishes.

Meanwhile Nick tells Sarah he’s going to sell his shares in the factory so he can spend more time with Leanne.

When David dupes Gail into Sam and Nick meeting another row breaks out at the Platts.

Gail heads out for some air.

Soon Sam finds her doubled over and clutching her chest in pain.

Will Gail be okay?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

