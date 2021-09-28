Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal there’s a possibly new romance for Asha.

Asha hasn’t had a lot of luck with love.

After splitting with Corey, she began dating Nina Lucas, however she and Nina split and she began dating Corey again.

Meanwhile Nina started dating Seb, however Seb was murdered by Corey earlier this year when he and his friends attacked the couple.

Corey killed Seb (Credit: ITV)

While Asha has admitted she still has feelings for Nina, Nina has made it clear she doesn’t feel the same and is grieving for Seb.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina goes after Corey?

Next week, after distributing some homemade leaflets about Corey, Nina is devastated to learn he has been named in the opening line-up for county.

She vows to name and shame him and takes to social media labelling him a murderer.

Later Nina curses herself for giving Corey the opportunity to play the victim and vows that he won’t get away with it.

She tries to convince Daniel to run a story, however her plan fails. Soon Kevin shows Nina a post-match press conference and declares she wants to kill him.

Nina is furious (Credit: ITV)

Later when she’s driving past Seb’s memorial garden, she sees Corey laughing on his phone and sees red.

Nina feels there’s no escaping Corey’s smug face as he’s in the Gazette for scoring a goal in his first match.

Nina tells Roy she intends to make the most of her life rather than dwell on perusing justice as she doesn’t want to cause him pain.

Roy is hugely relieved he’s got through to her.

Later Roy tells Asha that Nina seems willing to drop her vendetta against Corey.

Asha makes a confession to Nina

Asha tells Nina she met a girl she likes at college (Credit: ITV)

Asha reveals to Nina that she likes a girl that she met at college. Happy for her, Nina encourages her friend to go for it.

When Asha later gets a text from Nat, the girl at college, suggesting they meet up, she’s thrilled.

She tells Nina she’d like her to come along as she values her opinion.

