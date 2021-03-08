Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Kirk is badly injured after a terrible accident in tonight’s episodes (Monday, March 8).

In tonight’s scenes Kirk and Sean are working in the factory. Kirk gives his colleague the cold shoulder for his treatment of Gemma.

Soon Rhydian turns up and tells Sean he’s not willing to lose him from selling.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kirk injured

As he gives him the hard sell, Sean takes in Rhydian’s fancy clothes and flash cars. Meanwhile Kirk ends up slipping on some liquid in the packing area and ends up getting injured.

Sean is alarmed to realise that it’s leaked out of his Double Glammy boxes.

Kirk is injured (Credit: ITV)

Following the fall, Kirk winces in pain. Sean realises that Nick is going to sack him for causing the accident, he quits his job.

Will Kirk be okay?

Later he asks Eileen if he can store the boxes at No.11 again. Following Todd’s comments about letting Sean walk all over her, Eileen suggests that he finds a place of his own.

Sean takes the huff as Eileen feels guilty.

What happens later this week?

Later this week, Rhydian dazzles Sean with his swanky lifestyle and insists he is capable of the same success.

Sean is flattered by his words. But when Todd reveals that Rhydian has leased the flash car for a few days and is passing it off as his own to fool Sean, Eileen agrees to talk to her lodger.

Rhydian comes to see Sean (Credit: ITV)

Sean goes to talk to Rhydian and he insists that he can afford his own car but prefers to lease so he can keep updating it.

Rhydian leases a car for Sean (Credit: ITV)

Sean is taken aback when Rhydian praises his talent and asks him to host the next recruitment seminar.

As Sean shows Todd the sports car that Rhydian has leased for him, Todd despairs.

