Coronation Street spoilers show Kevin on a mission to wreck killer Corey’s reputation after he’s promoted to Weatherfield County’s first team.

After duping the court, the teen murderer is back in training and about to explode onto the football scene.

Kevin is desperately worried about missing Abi and what this news will do to her.

Hell-bent on making Corey pay, Kev goes on a one-man crusade to expose his misdeeds. But will it work?

Coronation Street spoilers: Corey gets promoted

It’s a kick in the teeth to find out Corey’s career is flying (Credit: ITV)

It’s bad enough that Corey has escaped justice, and Kelly has been left to carry the can for Seb’s murder.

But when Kevin gets the news that Seb’s killer will be on the first-team bench at Weatherfield County’s next match, he sees red.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – September 27 – October 1

Abi’s already blow up her life and gone AWOL following the heartbreak of the jury’s verdict.

Kevin dreads to think of what she’ll do when she finds out that Corey’s life just keeps getting better.

Kev’s protest plan

Stefan warns Kev off (Credit: ITV)

Corey’s been protected by anonymity, so many of his teammates don’t know what he was accused of doing.

So, Kevin goes to see County’s manager to ask him to throw the killer player out of the club, hoping it’ll bring Abi home.

But instead of agreeing to Kev’s pleas, manager Bob reminds the devastated Webster that Corey was found innocent.

The decision is another blow for Kev, Nina and Asha, who are all trying to get justice for Seb.

Read more: Coronation Street: Top 10 best Norris Cole moments

They plot to stage a protest at County’s grounds and make everyone aware of what Corey did and his violent character.

But when Stefan visits Kevin at work to warn him off, it looks like he’s got no choice but to back down or face dire consequences.

Realising this latest obstacle means he’s got even less chance of getting Abi back, Kev’s distraught.

Will Corey get away with murder and get to fulfil his footballing dreams?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!